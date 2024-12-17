Marketing & Media Section
    #BestofBiz 2024: Marketing & Media

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2024: Marketing & Media

    Most-read stories

    1Nando's Stick it out ad brings humour to South Africa's daily struggles12 Sep 2024
    2A SA retail first, Checkers Sixty60 "lifts" off and takes to the sky25 Oct 2024
    34 African banks including FNB and Capitec are world's strongest banking brands06 Mar 2024
    4'Heavenly' chocolate? Disappointed confectioner takes on Tiger Brands - Karabo Ledwaba02 Oct 2024
    5Brands score big in Kaizer Chiefs and Springboks sponsorships29 Oct 2024
    6Capitec Bank's journey to becoming one of the world's strongest banking brands - Karabo Ledwaba04 Apr 2024
    7Albany Bread Girl joy sours to disappointment for content creator and brands - Danette Breitenbach05 Apr 2024
    8Miss Universe Nigeria: When seizing the moment turns into a PR nightmare - Tlhogi Ngwato26 Aug 2024
    9L'Oréal Paris SA partners with Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe in new campaign11 Jul 2024
    10Jamie Oliver endorses Checkers' new HealthyFood partnership with Discovery Vitality02 Sep 2024
    11Woolworths Taste says farewell in print, embraces digital-first future - New Media15 Jul 2024
    12Nando's heart-warming post to Bafana Bafana on their 2024 Afcon journey09 Feb 2024
    13EXCLUSIVE: Pick n Pay's turnaround guy, Sean Summers - Getting Pick n Pay back in love with what it does - Terry Levin08 Jul 2024
    14Springbok legends, Kolisi, Etzebeth, Kolbe, and Mtawarira star in new humorous Engen TVC01 Oct 2024
    15Heineken Beverages announces the appointment of Andrea Quaye as marketing director - Heineken Beverages03 Jul 2024
    16Effie Awards SA: Halo and Pineapple's bold campaign claims Grand Effie, Ogilvy takes home 9 Effie Awards25 Oct 2024
    17Bella Hadid: "I did not know"31 Jul 2024
    18Newzroom Afrika celebrates 5 years with lineup change08 Feb 2024
    19Marketers give account-based marketing revenue growth marginal grades in new CMO report23 Jan 2024
    20Money Show host Bruce Whitfield to leave Primedia - Primedia Broadcasting25 Jun 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Brendan Seery
    2Tlhogi Ngwato
    3Lebo Madiba
    4Mongezi Mtati
    5Jarred Cinman
    6Mike Abel
    7Dono White
    8Matthew van der Valk
    9Precious Nala
    10Khensani Nobanda
    11Gail Schimmel
    12Johanna McDowell
    13Adam Hunter
    14Ged Nooy
    15Ronelle Bester

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Primedia Broadcasting
    2Kantar
    3Business Partners Limited
    4OnPoint PR
    5Ogilvy South Africa
    6New Media
    7Broad Media
    8Topco Media
    9Ninety9cents
    10KLA
    11OLC Through The Line Communications
    12North-West University (NWU)
    13Joe Public
    14Irvine Partners
    15NielsenIQ
    16Wetpaint Advertising
    17Gordon Institute of Business Science
    18Tradeway
    19Sappi
    20Brave Group


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Manufacturing, Marketing & Media, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.
    Retail and Tourism & Travel .

    Read more: media, marketing, Bizcommunity, #BestofBiz2024
