Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Student Recruitment Manager Durban
- Digital Marketing & Web Specialist Cape Town
- HR Generalist Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban
- Buildings and Maintenance Officer Cape Town
- Manager / Academic Head of Marketing Cape Town
- Photography Lecturer Potchefstroom
- Enablement and Automation Specialist/Lead Cape Town
- Lecturer & Module Coordinator (School of Fashion) Centurion
- Lecturer & Module Coordinator - School of Fashion Centurion
- Lecturer in Law Centurion
Manamela demands answers over alleged degree-selling syndicate at VUT
While the Ministry had previously stated it would await the findings of VUT’s internal investigation, Manamela said he is disturbed by allegations that senior management may have had credible evidence from a whistleblower for over a year without taking decisive action.
"It is unacceptable for allegations of this magnitude, which threaten the integrity of our National Qualifications Framework to be met with administrative delays. If management knew about this a year ago, as alleged, simply 'investigating' is no longer enough. We need to know why the perpetrators were supposedly left in the system to potentially corrupt the 2026 intake,” the Minister said.
On Wednesday, Manamela wrote to the VUT Council Chairperson demanding a preliminary report by Friday, 5 December 2025.
The Ministry has requested clarity on the alleged 12-month delay in responding to the whistleblower’s claims, evidence that consequence management is actively underway, and details of immediate measures to secure the 2026 registration cycle from possible manipulation.
Manamela reiterated that the selling of degrees constitutes a criminal offence. Should VUT’s internal processes prove insufficient, he said the department would escalate the matter to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za