Manamela demands answers over alleged degree-selling syndicate at VUT

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Buti Manamela has expressed serious concern over reports of an alleged degree-selling syndicate operating at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), reportedly involving foreign nationals.

While the Ministry had previously stated it would await the findings of VUT’s internal investigation, Manamela said he is disturbed by allegations that senior management may have had credible evidence from a whistleblower for over a year without taking decisive action.

"It is unacceptable for allegations of this magnitude, which threaten the integrity of our National Qualifications Framework to be met with administrative delays. If management knew about this a year ago, as alleged, simply 'investigating' is no longer enough. We need to know why the perpetrators were supposedly left in the system to potentially corrupt the 2026 intake,” the Minister said.

On Wednesday, Manamela wrote to the VUT Council Chairperson demanding a preliminary report by Friday, 5 December 2025.

The Ministry has requested clarity on the alleged 12-month delay in responding to the whistleblower’s claims, evidence that consequence management is actively underway, and details of immediate measures to secure the 2026 registration cycle from possible manipulation.

Manamela reiterated that the selling of degrees constitutes a criminal offence. Should VUT’s internal processes prove insufficient, he said the department would escalate the matter to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).