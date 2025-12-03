South Africa
Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Saving Grace EducationNorthlink CollegeSesekoCambriLearnTutor DoctorRegent Business SchoolWaterfall School of BusinessImpaqNorth-West University (NWU)OnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Bid to raise SA matric pass mark to 50% fails in Parliament

    Future matrics can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as a motion to increase the minimum matric pass mark from the current 30% to 50% was rejected by Parliament last night.
    By Staff reporter
    3 Dec 2025
    3 Dec 2025
    Image source: Leszek Glasner –
    Image source: Leszek Glasner – 123RF.com

    The motion was tabled by Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane, who argued that the low minimum pass mark sets a low bar for students, undermines the credibility of the National Senior Certificate (NSC), and leaves matriculants ill-prepared for tertiary education and the competitive job market. Maimane advocated for a gradual increase to signal the country's commitment to higher educational standards.

    While the proposal was supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and ActionSA, it was defeated after the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) - as the country's two largest parties - voted against it.

    Debate and rejection

    During the debate, critics of the motion, including the Department of Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, emphasised that the public often misunderstands the existing pass requirements.

    Gwarube explained that in order to pass the NSC, a learner must pass a three-tier set of subject requirements: 40% in a home language, 40% in a further two subjects and 30% in another three additional subjects, while higher percentage thresholds apply in obtaining a diploma or bachelor pass.

    She further pointed out that the minimum threshold often spoken about is not the norm: “Out of the 724,000 learners who wrote the NSC last year, only 189 passed with this minimum subject combination."

    Opponents also cautioned that raising the pass mark in isolation, without first addressing foundational learning crises — such as early literacy and numeracy gaps — and vast infrastructural inequality, would simply lead to a sharp decrease in the pass rate and disproportionately penalise learners from under-resourced schools.

    Read more: Department of Basic Education, matric pass rate, DBE, pass marks, Siviwe Gwarube
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz