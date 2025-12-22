Kingdom Builders Business Forum to host summit in Johannesburg

The Kingdom Builders Business Forum (KBBF) will host its upcoming business summit in February 2026, bringing together faith-driven entrepreneurs for a half-day master class designed to equip participants with practical and spiritual tools for sustainable business growth.

The summit will feature renowned entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo, who will lead a master class focused on marketplace principles, tools and insights aimed at fostering business growth aligned with faith. The programme will also include keynote addresses and sessions that integrate spiritual foundations with practical business strategies. Dr Sisa Ngebulana will share principles of success, drawing on his experience to offer guidance applicable to both personal leadership and enterprise development.

The forum promotes faith-based entrepreneurship by mentoring business leaders to apply biblical principles as a foundation for long-term success. Through access to experienced professionals, participants are encouraged to build meaningful partnerships within a faith-centred community, supporting both spiritual and economic development. The forum provides opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs to connect with established leaders, while promoting the integration of faith and business practices.

KBBF operates as a strategic arm of House of Treasures Ministries, providing guidance and oversight for the forum. Apostle Felix Okoh has extensive experience in both ministry and entrepreneurship, including founding Kango Properties, a water bottling business, and a community school. He also leads the Valley of Hope Foundation, which supports vulnerable communities. Pastor Bulelwa Okoh, with over ten years of leadership experience and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), oversees church and social programmes, bringing both operational and management experience to the forum.

"The forum equips entrepreneurs to build profitable businesses,” Pastor Bulelwa Okoh says. She adds that through mentorship, biblical teaching and structured training, the forum aims to develop entrepreneurs who lead with integrity and purpose.

The summit will take place in Johannesburg and will convene Christian entrepreneurs and professionals, providing mentorship, faith-based partnerships, and strategic networking. This will enable participants to engage with leaders who offer practical insights on applying biblical principles in business.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, 28 February from 10am to 5pm at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Johannesburg.

Tickets are available via Quicket: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/346862-the-believers-business-summit-2026/?ref=organiser-profile#/

Contact: 011 943 6102



