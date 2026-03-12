South Africa
    New programme empowers women-led businesses in SA's property sector

    Property Point has onboarded a new women-only cohort of entrepreneurs into its enterprise and supplier development programme, aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of women-owned businesses in South Africa’s property and built environment sector.
    12 Mar 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The programme, funded by Growthpoint Properties Limited, is designed to help women-owned businesses build the systems and track record needed to compete in the industry’s supply chains.

    “Too often, women-led businesses are judged before they are heard, especially in an industry where relationships and reputation carry real weight,” says Carmine Fritz, senior programme manager at Property Point.

    “This cohort is about turning capability into credibility. Not by talk, but by doing the work that makes a business easier to trust.”

    The two-year programme begins with onboarding and baseline assessments, including one-on-one engagements and site visits where necessary. These assessments inform individual development plans that are reviewed quarterly as businesses progress.

    “We are not in the business of handing out contracts, and we do not make promises we cannot keep,” says Desigan Chetty, chief operating officer at Property Point.

    “What we do is help entrepreneurs become consistently deliverable. When a business can show that it can execute reliably, it becomes easier for the market to say yes.”

    Participants in the cohort include Ukhozi Pipeline, Etshehadi Construction and Services, Pro Naturae Consultancy and Services, Ram-Cooper, Mikateko Trading Enterprise, Jaybeezz Trading and Projects, Adelia Creations Enterprise, Ocacile Fire Solution, Deeming Solutions, Peak A Site, Novanti Property Solutions and Preview Future Projects.

