Red Bull Basement opens 2026 applications for SA innovators

Applications have opened for Red Bull Basement 2026, an innovation programme offering South African participants the opportunity to develop early-stage ideas into working products, with equity-free funding of more than R2m available at a global level.

The programme targets students and first-time founders and does not require applicants to have a prototype, technical qualification or prior entrepreneurial experience. Participants are supported through access to AI-powered tools, mentorship and development resources.

Global programme with local pathway

Red Bull Basement operates as a global incubator in partnership with Microsoft and AMD. South Africa will select a national winner who will represent the country at the Red Bull Basement World Final in Silicon Valley, United States.

At the World Final, teams compete for $100,000, approximately R1.6m, in equity-free funding while retaining full ownership of their ideas. Additional support includes Microsoft Azure and Replit AI credits, as well as mentorship from Red Bull Ventures.

South Africa’s most recent national winners, Ndzilo Fire Solution, represented the country in 2024 with an AI-powered wildfire detection system.

Participant experience

Paul Malinda, a member of the 2024 South African winning team, said the programme offered exposure beyond competition.

He said Red Bull Basement created an environment where teams from different regions could share perspectives on global challenges, adding that the relationships built through the programme continued beyond the event itself.

How the programme works

Application phase

Individuals or two-person teams submit an idea online. Applicants may refine existing concepts or use AI-based tools to help shape new ideas. Selected teams proceed through local judging and video pitching.

National finals

Finalists develop a basic prototype and pitch to a panel of local industry representatives. One team is selected to represent South Africa internationally.

Development phase

The national winning team receives development support, including an AMD AI laptop, Microsoft Azure credits and structured mentorship to build a minimum viable product.

World final

National winners attend a three-day event in Silicon Valley, where they pitch their products to global judges, investors and industry leaders. One team is named the global winner.

Eligibility and applications

The programme is open to South African residents aged 18 and older. Applications may be submitted by individuals or pairs, with ideas welcomed from sectors including AI, sustainability, education, healthcare and agriculture.

Applications for Red Bull Basement 2026 are now https://www.redbull.com/za-en/events/red-bull-basement-south-africa-2026.