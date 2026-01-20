Trending
Red Bull Basement opens 2026 applications for SA innovators
The programme targets students and first-time founders and does not require applicants to have a prototype, technical qualification or prior entrepreneurial experience. Participants are supported through access to AI-powered tools, mentorship and development resources.
Global programme with local pathway
Red Bull Basement operates as a global incubator in partnership with Microsoft and AMD. South Africa will select a national winner who will represent the country at the Red Bull Basement World Final in Silicon Valley, United States.
At the World Final, teams compete for $100,000, approximately R1.6m, in equity-free funding while retaining full ownership of their ideas. Additional support includes Microsoft Azure and Replit AI credits, as well as mentorship from Red Bull Ventures.
South Africa’s most recent national winners, Ndzilo Fire Solution, represented the country in 2024 with an AI-powered wildfire detection system.
Participant experience
Paul Malinda, a member of the 2024 South African winning team, said the programme offered exposure beyond competition.
He said Red Bull Basement created an environment where teams from different regions could share perspectives on global challenges, adding that the relationships built through the programme continued beyond the event itself.
How the programme works
Application phase
Individuals or two-person teams submit an idea online. Applicants may refine existing concepts or use AI-based tools to help shape new ideas. Selected teams proceed through local judging and video pitching.
National finals
Finalists develop a basic prototype and pitch to a panel of local industry representatives. One team is selected to represent South Africa internationally.
Development phase
The national winning team receives development support, including an AMD AI laptop, Microsoft Azure credits and structured mentorship to build a minimum viable product.
World final
National winners attend a three-day event in Silicon Valley, where they pitch their products to global judges, investors and industry leaders. One team is named the global winner.
Eligibility and applications
The programme is open to South African residents aged 18 and older. Applications may be submitted by individuals or pairs, with ideas welcomed from sectors including AI, sustainability, education, healthcare and agriculture.
Applications for Red Bull Basement 2026 are now https://www.redbull.com/za-en/events/red-bull-basement-south-africa-2026.