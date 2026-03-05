Bridging the last metre: Where skills funding fails small business

The distance between a budget speech and a small business floor isn’t kilometres. It’s millimetres. And yet businesses like mine are fighting to survive in that space.

I have run a boutique communications agency for 22 years. I am a recipient of a Presidential SME Award for business excellence. I have also recently navigated business rescue. Both things are true. In a functioning ecosystem, they should not coexist so easily.

South Africa does not lack policy vision. We hear the right words: support for small business, graduate employment, reform. The challenge is not intention. It is delivery, particularly in what I call the last metre.

Take graduate employment and small business recovery. On paper, they fit perfectly together. Small firms need capacity. Graduates need experience. Funding mechanisms exist to connect the two.

In practice, the pipeline often breaks before it reaches the business.

You can meet the requirements. You can have the hosting capacity. You can be ready to provide meaningful work. But when the skills pipeline does not match operational reality, what should be a partnership becomes friction. And for a business in recovery, friction is not neutral — it is costly.

As we prepare to relaunch our digital division, we need graduates with practical skills in podcast production, video editing and content design. Instead, placements are often tied rigidly to qualification categories rather than to functional needs. Talented young people arrive with ICT credentials that do not align with the roles available. They deserve opportunity — but misalignment serves no one.

The consequences ripple outward.

Small businesses stretch limited resources trying to reshape roles that were never designed for their needs. Graduates spend months in placements that do not build their intended careers. Public funding measures placements rather than outcomes. Businesses in recovery lose the lift that could have stabilised them.

Over time, some firms quietly withdraw from internship programmes, not because they lack the willingness to mentor, but because the mismatch becomes unsustainable.

If we are serious about linking graduate employment to small business recovery, the fixes are practical:

Fund businesses based on verified operational capacity.

Match placements according to function and demonstrated skill, not just qualification labels.

Consider geographic realities that affect access and cost.

Measure success by outcomes - growth, retention, employability - not allocation alone.

Create transparent platforms that make opportunities visible beyond established networks.

These are operational corrections, not ideological shifts.

There is also a harder truth: systems sometimes persist in their complexity because complexity benefits someone. When funding flows through layers of administration, accountability can blur. When success is measured by distribution rather than impact, the last metre remains unexamined.

Naming this gap is not opposition. It is participation in repair.

Nearly six years ago, I lost my vocal cords to cancer. I had to learn to speak again, this time through an artificial voice. Persistence is not theoretical to me. So I continue asking difficult questions.

How can a business with a proven track record still struggle to access enabling support at the point of need? Why does funding follow categories rather than capacity? Why must recovery-stage businesses carry the cost of systemic misalignment?

The people most affected by these gaps are often the least heard: graduates waiting for entry, small businesses fighting to stabilise, and public funders who want measurable impact but cannot quite reach it.

Until that final metre between intention and implementation is bridged, small businesses will continue doing what they have always done, building, adapting, and speaking up from the ground where policy becomes reality.

The vision exists. What remains is alignment where growth actually happens.