Marketing needs its human layer back

Brands have more consumer data than ever before. Yet somewhere between the dashboard and the decision, the customer disappears.

Ziphindiwe Ngcobo is the department executive for marketing at Isuzu Motors South Africa. Source: Supplied.

I say this as someone who started her career at Kantar, where data is not just support, it is the foundation. I learned to find the consumer truth hidden in numbers, to uncover insights that were overlooked, and to use that information to put a product on the shelf that the market didn’t know it needed. I believe in data like some people believe in gravity. It is essential; it is the basis for everything.

But here’s what I have realised over the years: data shows what people do, but it rarely explains why they do it. In that gap between behaviour and belief lies what makes a brand truly matter.

The seduction of certainty

The marketing industry is currently enamored with precision, and I understand why. After years of convincing CFOs to invest in brands, we now have tools that demonstrate our efforts. We have programmatic targeting, attribution models, predictive analytics, and AI-generated content at scale. We can reach the right person at the right moment with the right message, and we can prove it.

But precision doesn’t equal resonance. Reach doesn’t mean connection. A model optimised for clicks will never be optimised for trust.

I witness this tension daily in automotive marketing, one of the most data-rich and emotionally complex areas of consumer behavior. Buying a vehicle is not just a logical choice, it is deeply personal. It reflects identity, aspirations, practicality, family, and livelihood. A farmer selecting a bakkie is not just analysing data; she is expressing who she is and what she is made for.

If I only market to her data profile, I completely miss her.

What AI gives us, and what it cannot

I want to be clear, I’m not arguing that AI is the enemy of creativity. That claim is outdated and incorrect. At Isuzu, we use data intelligence to enhance every decision we make, from media planning to consumer segmentation to campaign measurement. AI is a valuable tool.

However, AI cannot sit with a woman in Limpopo and understand why she picked an Isuzu D-Max over other options. It cannot grasp the significance of that decision for her business, family, or sense of self. It cannot turn that truth into a brand story that makes the next woman in Limpopo feel acknowledged.

That is the aim of human-centric marketing, and it is on the decline.

We are creating more content than ever, at lower costs and quicker speeds, yet less of it connects. Consumers are not harder to reach; they are harder to influence. The quantity has increased while the meaning has diminished.

The missing layer is empathy, a strong strategic skill.

The South African marketing reality

This conversation is especially urgent in our context. South African consumers are not a single group, and no algorithm based on global data will capture their nuances, values, or decision-making processes.

We are a market full of contradictions and complexities. There is aspiration and limitation, tradition and change. Brand loyalty exists in some areas, while other sectors see rapid switching behavior. The consumer insight that drives growth here will not come from a global AI model; it will come from marketers who are close enough to the culture to understand it and disciplined enough to turn that understanding into strategy.

This is the mission I believe South African marketers should embrace. We are not just custodians of local consumer truth; we are building a marketing model that others worldwide will eventually need to learn from.

We balance data and humanity better than most because we have had to. That should never be a limitation, but our competitive edge.

The compass and the engine

In my experience, effective marketing relies on two elements working together: the compass and the engine. The compass represents human insight, understanding what people believe, fear, aspire to, and love. The engine is data, the rigor that ensures we are heading in the right direction, at the right speed, towards the right people.

Neither can function without the other. An engine without a compass produces fast-moving noise. A compass without an engine is a beautiful idea that gets nowhere.

The mistake our industry keeps making is treating these as a choice, data or story, efficiency or empathy, scale or meaning. Framing it as either/or leads to technically correct yet emotionally empty work.

The marketers who will shape the next decade, both in South Africa and globally, are those who reject that trade-off. They insist on including the human layer, even when dashboards don’t provide a column for it. They know the most crucial number is the one you can’t quantify, how a brand makes someone feel about themselves.

A call to the industry

I write this not to criticise but to invite. To my fellow industry members, planners, strategists, brand builders, data scientists sitting at our marketing tables, let’s come to an agreement.

The tools are not the answer; they support the answer. And the answer has been the same all along: understand the person in front of you well enough that your brand becomes part of how they see themselves.

That is the purpose of marketing, not the impressions, not the CTR, not the attribution model.

The human layer is not a luxury; it is the main purpose.

If we lose it in the push for efficiency, we won’t just create poorer marketing. We will create brands that no one believes in and an industry that forgets its reason for existence.