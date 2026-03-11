Why the agency pitch process needs a glow up

Across the communications industry, the agency pitch process has quietly shifted. Brands increasingly request full proposals before any conversation has taken place, leaving agencies to develop strategy with limited context. It raises an important question: should pitches start with documents or with dialogue?

Davina Malan, managing partner at Tribeca Public Relations, reflects on why starting the agency pitch process with a conversation, not a proposal, can lead to better outcomes for both brands and agencies. (Image supplied)

When proposals replace conversations

Every agency knows the email. A brand reaches out asking for a proposal and a budget. Within hours, teams are pulling together ideas, strategies and plans in the hope of winning the work.

This first contact often arrives without a meeting or even a request for one. There is limited context, no real sense of chemistry and little clarity around the available budget. Just a request to submit a proposal.

Agencies respond because this is what we do. We are wired to solve problems and show up with ideas.

Every opportunity matters and we are always grateful to be considered. However, this approach can simultaneously create challenges for both sides.

Preparing a thoughtful proposal takes time and focus. When agencies invest this effort without a prior discussion, there is always a risk that the thinking misses the mark simply because the brief did not provide enough context.

Sometimes the response is that there is no budget, the fit is not right or the direction has changed.

Occasionally, there is no response at all.

Strategy is not an administrative task

For many brands, requesting proposals from several agencies at once has become a numbers exercise.

But without understanding the real business challenge, internal expectations or budget parameters, agencies are left to make assumptions.

Campaign ideas and strategic direction are not administrative steps. They are the core service agencies provide.

When detailed proposals are requested before a relationship has begun, it can blur the boundaries of what a pitch should reasonably involve the human side of agency–client relationships.

Many agencies offer similar services. What often determines success is the relationship between the agency team and the client team. Trust, working style and shared expectations are difficult to evaluate through documents alone.

They become clearer through conversation, where both sides can get a sense of the people behind the work and determine whether there is a natural connection.

Why starting with a meeting makes a difference

For brands looking to appoint an agency, a simple shift could make a meaningful difference.

Start with a meeting. Allow space for questions. Share context and provide early guidance on the available budget. Then decide whether there is alignment before requesting detailed proposals.

Feedback should also be part of the process.

Tell us where we fell short. Was the issue budget, chemistry or our strategic approach? This kind of feedback helps agencies learn, improve and refine how we respond in the future.

Reimagining the pitch process

Our agency was recently invited to meet with a brand for an in-person discussion. The only request was to prepare a few slides on some of the work we are proud of.

There was no expectation of a grand strategy or fully developed campaign ideas before we had even met.

Instead, we sat down face-to-face and had a proper conversation about what they were looking for and whether we were the right agency to provide it. It felt honest and, more importantly, respectful.

So, is the brief dead? Not at all. A clear brief still has value. What needs refinement is how it is introduced.

Starting with a conversation sets a stronger foundation.

It allows proposals to be more focused, more realistic and more aligned with real needs. Agency selection works best when it is built on dialogue, clarity and mutual respect rather than volume alone.