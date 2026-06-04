Bullion PR & Communication marks 30 years of excellence

On 1 May 2026, Bullion PR & Communication marked its 30-year anniversary, reflecting three decades of sustained growth, client partnership, and delivery across the communication sector.

Founded in 1996 by Lola Lazaras, Bullion was established without an existing client base or formal business infrastructure. The business was launched with limited resources and a clear focus on delivering results-driven public relations services.

Navigating a challenging environment

The operating environment at the time was markedly different. Media engagement relied on faxed releases, printed documentation, and manual record-keeping. Broadcast interviews required in-studio attendance, often at early or late hours, with no remote access capabilities.

The agency’s first client, DairyBelle, was secured shortly after inception and became a long-term account, providing a foundation for future growth.

Over the past 30 years, Bullion PR & Communication has expanded its service offering to include media relations, reputation management, crisis communication, listed-company communication, regulatory engagement, annual reporting and financial public relations.

The agency has built a stable and experienced team, enabling consistent delivery across a range of complex and high-pressure assignments.

Key projects

Key projects have included coordinating the inaugural Decorex Gala Dinner at Gallagher Estate for 1,000 guests, raising funds for CHOC.

Bullion has also played a role in the development of financial PR in South Africa, working with listed companies, regulators and financial institutions. This includes managing communications during the transition from the Micro Finance Regulatory Council to the National Credit Regulator, including media liaison during the parliamentary process.

The agency has supported clients in complex crisis communication environments, requiring rapid response, accuracy and strategic messaging.

Client relationships have been a defining feature of the business, with several partnerships extending beyond 20 years and continuing across multiple roles as clients progress in their careers.

During the same period, the founder also managed the business while raising two children as a single parent, contributing to a broader perspective on the need for improved support for single-parent households in South Africa.

Thought leadership excellence

Over the past 30 years, it has become apparent that PR agencies cannot simply write "fluffy" pieces for clients and claim to be offering value. There is growing scope for clients to be positioned as thought industry leaders where they become an integral part of shaping national dialogue around key issues.

Fraud is one of the biggest challenges that South Africans face on a daily basis. And with the growing influence of technology, fraud is becoming rife and a greater challenge that it has ever been before. Bullion PR has worked with the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) since its formative years and has helped the company develop a narrative and a reputation that positions it as the foremost custodian of fraud not only in South Africa, but in the Southern African region.

Over the past three years, the SAFPS has acknowledged the growing risk of technology-based fraud and the urgent need for the public to become aware of this and arm themself with a defence that will help them move away from becoming further victims of scammers and fraudsters.

The recently launched "Just Say Goodbye" campaign was well received in the media and was a message that penetrated through all spheres of society highlighting the importance of not only fighting against fraud but reporting it.

"The true value of PR doesn't lie just behind "fluffy pieces, it's about changing the lives of South Africans and making an impact on society," says Lazaras.

Partnering with key stakeholders

Not only is PR showing value in thought leadership development; it is also about media partnerships that provide clients with a voice within the society and communities that they serve.

Over the past 30 years, Mancosa has positioned itself as one of the leading distance-based tertiary education providers in the country allowing high school graduates who would traditionally not have a chance to further their studies an affordable and viable option to do so. This is becoming even more relevant in the current South African tertiary education landscape as technology is having an increasing important impact on how education is delivered from educators to students.

There is also increasing pressure on public tertiary education providers who only have a certain amount of sports available for a significantly higher demand that is coming out of our schooling system. Through consistent media engagement, Mancosa has highlighted these issues and has began a national conversation that can see the face of tertiary education change significantly over the next five years.

But it is not only on the education front that Mancosa is making a difference. Other key dialogues that Mancosa is central to is the development of the National Health Insurance as well as raising awareness on metal health issues in the country as well as the development of our technology sector.

"Media partnerships are a cornerstone of value in PR. This only becomes stronger through messaging that the public wants to hear and developing narratives that make a difference in society," says Lazaras.

Maintaining excellence

The business has maintained long-standing relationships with media professionals, clients and industry stakeholders, built over three decades of consistent engagement.

Looking ahead, Bullion PR & Communication is focused on expanding its presence in African markets and evaluating opportunities to establish a London office to support international growth.

From its establishment in 1996 to its current position, the agency’s growth reflects a focus on execution, adaptability, and long-term client value.



