100 industry leaders to take the stage at SA’s largest CMO event

CMO Summit, South Africa’s largest CMO event, will take place on 3 September 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, with 100 speakers from around the country.

100 speakers focused on marketing strategy and brand leadership



1,000 delegates set to attend and exchange insights and shared experiences



100 master classes and inspirational advice to challenge conventional thinking.

CMOs, brand managers and media agencies can attend various master classes, hands-on workshops, and live demonstrations of the latest tools, platforms and solutions in the marketing space.

The one-day event is designed to challenge conventional thinking while providing the latest insights into marketing strategy, brand leadership, customer loyalty, retail media, martech and AI.

Delegates will also have access to one-on-one advisory sessions with marketing consultants and experts, which will provide guidance and training on aspects relating to advertising effectiveness, growth, digitisation and marketing ROI.

Tickets are free if you register at www.cmosummit.co.za using BIZCOMMUNITY as the invite code.



