Why keeping your customers is now the smartest growth strategy

South African consumers are spending more carefully than ever. Inflation, high interest rates and economic uncertainty have changed how people decide where to spend their money, and how loyal they stay to the brands they choose. For businesses, this shift has a direct consequence: acquisition is getting harder and more expensive, while the customers you already have are becoming your most valuable asset.

The reality is that retaining an existing customer costs far less than winning a new one. Loyal customers already trust you, buy more often, and recommend you to people they know. In South Africa, where community and word-of-mouth carry real weight in consumer decisions, that kind of loyalty has always mattered. What has changed is how you earn and keep it.

Why generic loyalty programmes are no longer enough

A discount voucher sent to your entire database is not a loyalty strategy. Modern South African consumers expect communication that feels relevant to them; messages that reflect what they have bought, what they care about, and when they actually need to hear from you.

This is one of the central findings from The Loyalty Effect, a research report published by Everlytic and BreadCrumbs Linguistics. The report found that rewards-driven communication consistently outperformed standard campaigns, with rewards-based mailers exceeding industry open rate averages by 33%. Across channels, personalised and value-led messaging is what drives customers to open, click and come back.

The report also identified a growing emphasis on intrinsic rewards. Beyond discounts and freebies, customers respond strongly to recognition, exclusivity and feeling like they belong. A message that makes someone feel seen can build more loyalty than a 10% off voucher, and it does not cost more to send.

How South African brands are making retention work

The businesses seeing the strongest results are using automation to deliver the right message at the right moment, without their teams manually managing every send.

A retailer can automatically reach customers who have not purchased in 90 days with a personalised reactivation offer based on what they last browsed. A financial services brand can send relevant education content tied to a customer's product type. A travel company can reward repeat bookers with offers linked to their previous destinations. None of these interactions requires someone to press send each time. They run in the background, building familiarity and trust at scale.

Everlytic's platform enables South African businesses to build these kinds of automated customer journeys across email, SMS and WhatsApp, the channels their customers already use every day. WhatsApp in particular has become a significant retention tool, given how deeply embedded it is in daily South African life. Customers expect brands to be present there, and brands that show up with relevant, timely messages are outperforming those that rely on email alone.

Trust is now part of your retention strategy

South African consumers are increasingly aware of how their personal data is handled. POPIA has raised expectations around consent, relevance and transparency, and businesses that communicate clearly and respect those expectations are building stronger long-term relationships as a result.

Sending too frequently, without relevance, or without clear consent is not just a compliance risk, it erodes the trust that retention depends on.

The same applies when things go wrong. Customers remember how a brand communicates during a problem. Fast, honest communication during a crisis strengthens loyalty. Silence or deflection damages it, often permanently.

The opportunity for South African brands

The global loyalty market is projected to grow from $93bn to $155bn by 2029. That growth reflects a worldwide recognition that the brands winning long-term are the ones investing in relationships, not just reach. For South African businesses navigating a competitive and economically pressured market, the case is even clearer.

Acquisition will always play a role. But in a market where consumers have more choices and less patience than ever before, the brands that grow sustainably will be the ones that make existing customers feel valued, and give them a compelling reason to stay.



