DP World to expand UAE port network with new Fujairah terminals

DP World has secured an agreement in principle for a 50-year concession with the Fujairah Ports Authority to construct and operate two new terminals on the UAE's east coast.

The project will establish a deep-water gateway on the Gulf of Oman capable of handling Ultra Large Container Vessels.

Under the agreement, the Al Rugaylat container and multi-purpose terminal will be built to handle 2.5 million TEUs annually, alongside 1.7 million tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs). Concurrently, the Dibba General Cargo terminal will add 3.6 million tonnes of annual general cargo capacity.

Once operational, the project will raise DP World’s total UAE container capacity from 19.4 million TEUs to nearly 22 million TEUs.

Supply chain integration with Jebel Ali

Phased construction is expected to take between 24 and 30 months from commencement. Connected to Jebel Ali via DP World's inland logistics infrastructure and integrated with Jafza, the east coast hub aims to provide cargo owners with alternative routing and improved supply chain resilience.

"Fujairah strengthens what Jebel Ali already delivers — a single, global integrated platform for moving goods across global supply chains and within the UAE and beyond," said Yuvraj Narayan, group chief executive officer at DP World. "With Jebel Ali operating at high utilisation, this development provides the additional capacity to support long-term growth."

H.H. Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, chairman of the Fujairah Ports Authority, added that the partnership marks a key milestone in the emirate's emergence as an international maritime services hub, driving local investment and infrastructure development.