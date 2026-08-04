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Award-winning gin brand Ginologist appoints Penquin
The partnership will see Penquin support Ginologist's next phase of growth, helping to amplify the brand's already strong market presence through integrated brand, communication and consumer engagement strategies designed to deepen brand affinity and unlock new opportunities for growth.
Celebrated for its innovative approach to craft gin, distinctive flavour profiles and premium brand experience, Ginologist has become one of South Africa's most recognised and respected names in the category. The brand's commitment to quality, creativity and consumer experience has earned it a loyal following and a strong position within the country's premium spirits market.
For Penquin, the appointment reinforces its reputation as a strategic partner of choice for brands seeking to accelerate growth, strengthen market relevance and create meaningful connections with consumers.
"We're excited to be partnering with Ginologist," says Mandy Davis, managing director at Penquin. "This is a brand that has already built something truly special. They've established a distinctive position in the market, cultivated a loyal consumer base and earned a reputation for innovation within the category. For us, this partnership is about taking an already successful brand and unlocking even greater opportunities for growth. We're honoured to have been entrusted with the brand and look forward to creating work that strengthens Ginologist's connection with consumers while delivering meaningful business results."
At Ginologist, we're passionate about creating products and experiences that awaken the senses and leave a lasting impression. With exciting plans on the horizon, it was important for us to partner with an agency that understands our ambition and shares our commitment to creative excellence. Penquin's strategic thinking and genuine enthusiasm for our brand made them the ideal partner to help write the next chapter of the Ginologist story.
The appointment continues a period of strong growth for Penquin, as the independent agency expands its portfolio across multiple sectors and continues to attract ambitious brands looking for strategic thinking, creative excellence and measurable business impact.
The agency will begin working with Ginologist immediately, with further details on upcoming campaigns and initiatives to be revealed soon.
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