Why the best clients build agency partnerships, not supplier lists

Many brands spend months searching for the right agency, only to spend years treating them like suppliers. In an industry where many client-agency relationships remain transactional, Penquin’s business development director, Sean Devlin, is calling on marketing leaders to shift from treating agencies as mere suppliers to building genuine strategic partnerships that drive superior business outcomes.

Sean Devlin, business development director at Penquin

As businesses face mounting pressure to move faster, prove ROI and deliver consistent growth, agency relationships can often become reduced to a cycle of briefs, deadlines and deliverables. While efficient on paper, Devlin believes this approach frequently limits the very strategic thinking brands are looking for.

"The biggest misconception many businesses have is that strategic value automatically comes with hiring an agency," he explains. "In reality, if an agency only receives a brief, they can only deliver against that brief. If you only share the brief, you'll only ever get expected outcomes."

According to Devlin, the most successful agency partnerships are built on something far deeper than project management. They are built on trust, transparency, context and shared accountability. "The brief is the starting point, not the solution," he says. "Great work comes from challenge, not just agreement. The best agencies don't simply execute instructions. They interrogate the brief, uncover the real business challenge and help clients solve problems they may not have fully identified yet."

This shift from supplier to strategic partner requires commitment from both sides.

For clients, it means providing agencies with greater visibility into business objectives, market pressures, commercial realities and long-term ambitions. For agencies, it means taking ownership beyond campaign delivery and being willing to challenge assumptions, ask difficult questions and contribute strategic thinking.

"Dual accountability is critical," says Devlin. "Clients need to create an environment of openness and trust, while agencies need to earn their seat at the table by bringing insight, perspective and meaningful solutions."

The result is often better work, stronger relationships and more sustainable business growth. "The more your agency understands your business, the more accountable they can be to your results," says Devlin. "You don't get strategic value from a supplier relationship. You get strategic value from a partnership."

As marketing landscapes become increasingly complex, Devlin believes brands should be evaluating agency relationships through a longer-term lens.

Too often, agencies are measured against individual campaigns, short-term outputs or isolated deliverables. While these metrics remain important, they can overlook the broader value agencies create when given the opportunity to contribute strategically over time.

"The more your agency understands your business, the more accountable they can be to your results. Partnerships are about building momentum as much as they are about delivering campaigns," says Devlin. "When agencies have access to context and trust, they can help create consistency, identify opportunities earlier and contribute to stronger business outcomes over the long term."

For marketing leaders looking to unlock greater value from their agency relationships, Devlin offers a simple piece of advice. "Stop treating the brief as the finish line," he says. "Treat it as the beginning of a conversation. Great work comes from challenge, not just agreement. The quality of the work is a reflection of the quality of the relationship behind it.”

As businesses continue to navigate an increasingly competitive marketplace, the brands that achieve the greatest success may not necessarily be those with the biggest agency rosters, but those that invest in building genuine partnerships with the agencies they choose to work with.

For more information, visit www.penquin.co.za.



