Penquin strengthens team with strategic new hires as agency growth gains momentum

The latest hires bring a wealth of experience, fresh perspectives, and specialist skills that will further strengthen Penquin’s capabilities in strategy, digital, creative, and client service.

Leading the new appointments at a senior level are Nomalanga Mphuthi and Vuyo Tena, who step in as account directors. Their combined experience strengthens Penquin’s client leadership and strategic delivery, ensuring the agency continues to drive impactful, results-led campaigns for its growing client base.

Further bolstering the agency’s strategic and digital capabilities are Ayanda Zulu and Palesa Boikanyo, both appointed as digital strategist/account managers, alongside Xolile Mabuza, who joins as senior social media content manager. On the media and creative front, Amogelang Habyane has been appointed as traditional media planner and buyer, while Nthabiseng Kekana joins as digital buyer. Supporting the creative team is Buzwe Mjali, who comes on board as graphic designer.

The agency has also invested in its internal operations and future talent pipeline, welcoming Nontsikelelo Pokelo as human resource coordinator and Hazel Tsodzo as an intern.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome this talented group of professionals to the Penquin family. As we continue to grow, it’s vital that we attract people who not only bring strong technical expertise but also align with our values of creativity, collaboration, and bold thinking,” says Veronica Moleele, CEO at Penquin. “These new hires significantly strengthen our offering across strategy, client service, digital, and creative. We’re confident they will play a key role in delivering even greater impact for our clients while helping take Penquin to the next level.”

As Penquin moves further into 2026, the focus remains on leveraging this expanded capacity to drive digital innovation and creative excellence. The agency continues to position itself as a strategic partner capable of navigating the complexities of the media value chain, with these new hires providing the necessary muscle to support its expanding business operations.

For more information, visit www.penquin.co.za.



