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Cannes Lions

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#CannesLions | Africa’s winning roundup

Africa has wrapped up the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with one Grand Prix, three Silver Lions and four Bronze Lions, led by a historic first for Kenya.
Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
29 Jun 2026
29 Jun 2026
The Partnership Agency celebrate on stage at Cannes Lions 2026. Source: LinkedIn.
The Partnership Agency celebrate on stage at Cannes Lions 2026. Source: LinkedIn.

A first for Kenya

Kenya's The Partnership Agency secured its first-ever Cannes Lions Grand Prix, and the continent's only Grand Prix of 2026, in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) category for Sick Leave for Cows.

Said SDG Jury President Kazoo Sato: “The Jury awarded the Grand Prix to a piece of work with a brilliantly simple idea that goes beyond awareness to create lasting systemic change. It transforms an apparent trade-off into shared value, benefiting people, business and other species alike. More than solving a single problem, it offers a replicable model for how creativity can help redesign a more sustainable future.”

South Africa represents

South Africa had the most to show for the continent in multiple categories. Edelman won a Silver Lion in Glass: The Lion for Change (Initiatives) for The Unburied Casket, while VML South Africa and Vaseline earned a Silver Lion in Social & Creator (Engagement) for Mtana ka Gogo.

Accenture Song South Africa added a Silver Lion in Entertainment for The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix under Innovation in Branded Content.

South Africa's four Bronze Lions went to Accenture Song South Africa in Creative Data for The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix, Edelman in PR for The Unburied Casket and Joe Public in the Script category for Hansa Pilsner’s Healing Era campaign. The agency also earned Bronze recognition in the Campaign section for The Hustle and DeLulu is the Solulu.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: Joe Public, Cannes Lions, Vaseline, VML SA, #CannesLions, Accenture Song
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About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
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