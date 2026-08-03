Thailand–South Africa Business Matching Forum brings new business opportunities to South Africa

South African importers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and hospitality buyers are invited to meet a delegation of export-ready Thai companies visiting Johannesburg on 13 August 2026.

Thailand–South Africa Business Matching Forum will showcase a range of products including:

Thai sauces, curry pastes and condiments



coconut products



rice, noodles and ready-to-eat foods



snacks, confectionery and beverages



health and wellness products



food-service and private-label opportunities.

Selected lifestyle and consumer products

The programme will connect qualified South African buyers directly with Thai manufacturers and exporters through pre-arranged, one-on-one business meetings.

This is an opportunity to discover new products, discuss pricing and distribution, explore retail listings, and build direct trade relationships with suppliers from Thailand.

Event: Thailand–South Africa Business Matching Forum

Date: 13 August 2026

Time: 9am to 5pm

Venue: Southern Sun Sandton Hotel, Johannesburg

Venue room: Cullinan 1 and 2

Participation is limited and subject to buyer qualification.

Register now to meet the Thai delegation and explore new sourcing, distribution and partnership opportunities.

Register here: https://bit.ly/4fKthf8

Supported by the Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy and delivered in partnership with Catalyze.

Catalyze | Contact: Delaine Mottian | Mobile: 084 897 8256 | Email: delaine@catalyze.co.za



