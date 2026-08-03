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Thailand–South Africa Business Matching Forum brings new business opportunities to South Africa
Thailand–South Africa Business Matching Forum will showcase a range of products including:
- Thai sauces, curry pastes and condiments
- coconut products
- rice, noodles and ready-to-eat foods
- snacks, confectionery and beverages
- health and wellness products
- food-service and private-label opportunities.
Selected lifestyle and consumer products
The programme will connect qualified South African buyers directly with Thai manufacturers and exporters through pre-arranged, one-on-one business meetings.
This is an opportunity to discover new products, discuss pricing and distribution, explore retail listings, and build direct trade relationships with suppliers from Thailand.
Event: Thailand–South Africa Business Matching Forum
Date: 13 August 2026
Time: 9am to 5pm
Venue: Southern Sun Sandton Hotel, Johannesburg
Venue room: Cullinan 1 and 2
Participation is limited and subject to buyer qualification.
Register now to meet the Thai delegation and explore new sourcing, distribution and partnership opportunities.
Register here: https://bit.ly/4fKthf8
Supported by the Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy and delivered in partnership with Catalyze.
Catalyze | Contact: Delaine Mottian | Mobile: 084 897 8256 | Email: delaine@catalyze.co.za