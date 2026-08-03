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    Thailand–South Africa Business Matching Forum brings new business opportunities to South Africa

    South African importers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and hospitality buyers are invited to meet a delegation of export-ready Thai companies visiting Johannesburg on 13 August 2026.
    Issued by Catalyze
    3 Aug 2026
    Thailand&#x2013;South Africa Business Matching Forum brings new business opportunities to South Africa

    Thailand–South Africa Business Matching Forum will showcase a range of products including:

    • Thai sauces, curry pastes and condiments
    • coconut products
    • rice, noodles and ready-to-eat foods
    • snacks, confectionery and beverages
    • health and wellness products
    • food-service and private-label opportunities.

    Selected lifestyle and consumer products

    The programme will connect qualified South African buyers directly with Thai manufacturers and exporters through pre-arranged, one-on-one business meetings.

    Thailand&#x2013;South Africa Business Matching Forum brings new business opportunities to South Africa
    Thailand&#x2013;South Africa Business Matching Forum brings new business opportunities to South Africa

    This is an opportunity to discover new products, discuss pricing and distribution, explore retail listings, and build direct trade relationships with suppliers from Thailand.

    Event: Thailand–South Africa Business Matching Forum
    Date: 13 August 2026
    Time: 9am to 5pm
    Venue: Southern Sun Sandton Hotel, Johannesburg
    Venue room: Cullinan 1 and 2

    Participation is limited and subject to buyer qualification.

    Register now to meet the Thai delegation and explore new sourcing, distribution and partnership opportunities.

    Register here: https://bit.ly/4fKthf8

    Supported by the Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy and delivered in partnership with Catalyze.

    Thailand&#x2013;South Africa Business Matching Forum brings new business opportunities to South Africa

    Catalyze | Contact: Delaine Mottian | Mobile: 084 897 8256 | Email: delaine@catalyze.co.za

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