SaSalutes says thank you to all SA's healthcare teams

Watch: Magna Carta educates Africans about Covid-19 through animation

Women of Excellence event held despite Covid-19 concerns

SheSays held its first event of the year last week

#FairnessFirst: In the front line, Nadia Bulbulia
Brand trust and the coronavirus pandemic

In uncertain environments like this, trust in institutions - businesses, organisations, and governments - becomes even more critical. Strong leadership and decisive action are needed to earn that trust and shape our post-crisis future...

Marketing to the post-lockdown consumer

Michael Baretta, managing director and founder of [dot]Good provides his insights into the future marketing landscape in South Africa, post-Covid-19...

Covid-19 advertising, a video supercut shows it's all the same

"Times like these," "more than ever," "home," "family," "here for you," "we've always been there for you," "we may be apart, but we can stay connected," "we'll get through this together." A universal brand message of solidarity, accompanied by sombre piano music and B-roll footage of empty public spaces. It's all the same.

Brand messaging during Covid-19: Don't be that guy

Brands are under tremendous pressure to balance their need to use their messaging to show extraordinary empathy for their customers and employees, while pivoting their business model and maintaining momentum to make sure they survive the crisis...

Photo by Bethany Legg on .
By Michael Baretta 3 days ago

Photo by Retha Ferguson from .
By Alleta Liebenberg 3 days ago

By Karena Crerar 3 days ago

Your mom should be on the Loeries panel

There's no doubt that creativity is crucial to our job. Which is to get people to do exactly what we want them to do, to persuade them to change their behaviour in a way that benefits our clients. But campaigns cannot live on creativity alone. It's time that effectiveness stops coming second-best to fame...

By Maxine Twaddle 3 days ago

A must-watch this Freedom Day: Zupta documentary How To Steal A Country

The Guptagate documentary How To Steal A Country is now streaming first on Showmax, just in time for the Freedom Day long weekend, with early reviews calling it "An excellent documentary, one of the best ever made in our country"...

Issued by Showmax 3 days ago

Lift hearts and voices and unite in song on Freedom Day

Independent Media calls on each and every South African to stand and sing the national anthem...

Issued by Independent Media 3 days ago

Challenger Type - The Local Hero

When it comes to destination brands, especially in relation to tourism, the everyday normal is to make the link with the role they play in attracting foreign visitors. While this is certainly a key objective of South African Tourism, this Challenger company also stimulates local travel and the economic ecosystems that surround it...

Issued by eatbigfish 3 days ago

SaSalutes says thank you to all SA's healthcare teams

SaSalutes, an initiative driven by Mediclinic and the Dentsu Aegis Network, is a platform created for the public to share their thank you's with all South Africa's healthcare teams on the frontline every night...

Issued by Dentsu Aegis Network 3 days ago

SABC Radio wins big at The Radio Awards 2020

Year after year, awards after awards, SABC Radio remains the indomitable force of the South Africa airwaves - A force to be reckoned with to be exact...

Issued by SABC 3 days ago

Basa supports digital collaborators

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) encourages projects between creatives and businesses, with a focus on online collaborations, to submit expressions of interest to be considered for grant support...

Issued by Business and Arts South Africa 3 days ago

