"We are going through an extraordinary time in the world. Now, more than ever the role and impact of radio and television is felt as these services are central to keeping us informed, educated and entertained," says Nadia Bulbulia, executive director at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)...
In uncertain environments like this, trust in institutions - businesses, organisations, and governments - becomes even more critical. Strong leadership and decisive action are needed to earn that trust and shape our post-crisis future...
Michael Baretta, managing director and founder of [dot]Good provides his insights into the future marketing landscape in South Africa, post-Covid-19...
"Times like these," "more than ever," "home," "family," "here for you," "we've always been there for you," "we may be apart, but we can stay connected," "we'll get through this together." A universal brand message of solidarity, accompanied by sombre piano music and B-roll footage of empty public spaces. It's all the same.
Brands are under tremendous pressure to balance their need to use their messaging to show extraordinary empathy for their customers and employees, while pivoting their business model and maintaining momentum to make sure they survive the crisis...
By Michael Baretta 3 days ago
By Alleta Liebenberg 3 days ago
Karena Crerar 3 days ago
There's no doubt that creativity is crucial to our job. Which is to get people to do exactly what we want them to do, to persuade them to change their behaviour in a way that benefits our clients. But campaigns cannot live on creativity alone. It's time that effectiveness stops coming second-best to fame...
Maxine Twaddle 3 days ago
The Guptagate documentary How To Steal A Country is now streaming first on Showmax, just in time for the Freedom Day long weekend, with early reviews calling it "An excellent documentary, one of the best ever made in our country"...
Showmax 3 days ago
Independent Media calls on each and every South African to stand and sing the national anthem...
Independent Media 3 days ago
When it comes to destination brands, especially in relation to tourism, the everyday normal is to make the link with the role they play in attracting foreign visitors. While this is certainly a key objective of South African Tourism, this Challenger company also stimulates local travel and the economic ecosystems that surround it...
eatbigfish 3 days ago
SaSalutes, an initiative driven by Mediclinic and the Dentsu Aegis Network, is a platform created for the public to share their thank you's with all South Africa's healthcare teams on the frontline every night...
Dentsu Aegis Network 3 days ago
Year after year, awards after awards, SABC Radio remains the indomitable force of the South Africa airwaves - A force to be reckoned with to be exact...
SABC 3 days ago
Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) encourages projects between creatives and businesses, with a focus on online collaborations, to submit expressions of interest to be considered for grant support...
Business and Arts South Africa 3 days ago
