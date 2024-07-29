Retail FMCG
    Bull Brand expands ready-to-eat meals range with new variant

    Bull Brand is expanding its ready-to-eat meals category with the launch of a new variant: Curried Chicken Mince with Vegetables.
    4 Jul 2025
    4 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Bull Brand’s latest innovation lands at the intersection of category growth and consumer-driven innovation.

    With the canned meals subcategory growing from 6.9% to nearly 10% within the canned meat and meals market, the new Chicken Curry Mince is tapping into Bull Brand’s two major drivers: protein diversification and demand for convenient, value-led mealtime solutions.

    “This launch represents a bold evolution for the brand and an intentional shift to meet the needs of younger consumers who crave convenience, bold flavour, and flexible mealtime formats,” says Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG Foods. “It’s an exciting time for the category, and Bull Brand is leading the charge.”

    The new variant joins the now five-strong ready-to-eat mince range which includes:

  • Curried Mince
  • Bolognaise Mince
  • Chilli Mince
  • Savoury Mince

    Like its predecessors, she says the new Curried Chicken Mince with Vegetables ticks all the right boxes with no added pork or MSG.

    “It is also low in fat and a source of energy and is versatile and delicious in a single-serving 400g size.”

    With simple heat-and-eat preparation, the product suited for time-strapped consumers — from students to single households and busy professionals.

    Soares says that this launch is aligned to Bull Brand’s strategic focus on long-term category expansion and relevance to a new generation of shoppers.

    “As seen in recent Ask Afrika Icon Brands, Bull Brand continues to be recognised as one of the “coolest” and most beloved pantry staples among younger South Africans.”

    • Read more: Bull Brand, ready-to-eat meals, Maria Soares
    Let's do Biz