Bull Brand expands ready-to-eat meals range with new variant

Bull Brand is expanding its ready-to-eat meals category with the launch of a new variant: Curried Chicken Mince with Vegetables.

Image supplied

Bull Brand’s latest innovation lands at the intersection of category growth and consumer-driven innovation.

With the canned meals subcategory growing from 6.9% to nearly 10% within the canned meat and meals market, the new Chicken Curry Mince is tapping into Bull Brand’s two major drivers: protein diversification and demand for convenient, value-led mealtime solutions.

“This launch represents a bold evolution for the brand and an intentional shift to meet the needs of younger consumers who crave convenience, bold flavour, and flexible mealtime formats,” says Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG Foods. “It’s an exciting time for the category, and Bull Brand is leading the charge.”

The new variant joins the now five-strong ready-to-eat mince range which includes:



Curried Mince



Bolognaise Mince



Chilli Mince

