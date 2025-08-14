Digitas rebrand: More than a cosmetic transformation

Digitas Liquorice’s rebrand to simply Digitas is not a merely cosmetic transformation; instead, it signals a streamlined promise: one name, one network, one purpose in a digital landscape that is in constant flux, demanding that agencies adapt while proactively shaping the future of brand-consumer connections.

Source: © Digitas Digitas Digitas Liquorice’s rebrand to simply Digitas is not a merely cosmetic transformation; instead, it signals a streamlined promise: one name, one network, one purpose in a digital landscape that is in constant flux

This move allows us to sharpen our global identity and reinforce the central promise at the heart of every campaign, that our clients’ success drives everything we do.

Our decision to fully embrace the Digitas name rests on two pillars:

Delivering global scale with local expertise and deepening the partnerships that spark real business impact. Under a single banner, we unite 5,500 Unicorns across more than 63 offices, all while our South African hub stays rooted in local culture and consumer insight. The result is faster innovation, clearer governance, streamlined billing, and a unified team invested in our clients’ growth.

Coupled with this new identity, we’re reinforcing our agency objectives more clearly: to inspire growth through data-driven insight, to create seamless customer journeys that span end-to-end consumer experiences and to cultivate enduring client partnerships grounded in transparency and trust.

A collaborative design

Our brand persona, a collaborative design of “networked experiences”, embodies curiosity, agility, and an unwavering commitment to solving our clients’ most complex challenges.

We position ourselves as the connective tissue that transforms disparate touchpoints into unified, growth-oriented solutions.

A shift in scale

This evolution reflects not only a change in name but also a shift in scale, ambition, and capability.

While we continue our role as a much-loved South African-born agency, we have grown from a specialist digital boutique into a fully integrated agency with expanded expertise connecting CRM, performance, and commerce.

Our “network effect” empowers brands by connecting end-to-end solutions, demonstrating that true impact is achieved when creativity, data, media, and technology converge.

Under the singular identity of Digitas, clients can access this ecosystem more directly, backed by global innovation and fuelled by local insight.

The lens of the relationships

As general manager: business management, I see this evolution through the lens of the relationships we’ve built, and continue to build, with our clients.

My role sits at the intersection of strategic direction, team leadership, and hands-on service delivery.

It means working across departments to ensure our solutions are aligned with client goals, while also championing long-term value creation over short-term output.

In a time of increasing complexity and rapidly shifting consumer expectations, client service becomes the glue that connects the right minds, platforms, and moments.

This change further enables us to deliver cohesive, future-fit solutions tailored to client ambition.

One identity

With one identity, clients benefit from a unified strategy and delivery, access to proprietary tools, and consistent ways of working across geographies, while retaining the cultural understanding and agility that our local teams bring to the table.

Whether addressing data-integration challenges or streamlining brand experiences, our approach becomes clearer, faster, and more outcome-focused.

Client trust

Client trust has never been more essential, and our renewed identity helps us show up with clarity and confidence.

The relationships we form are not transactional; they are rooted in shared ambition and sustained through consistent delivery.

By fostering open collaboration and being deeply attuned to our partners’ evolving needs, we help brands navigate complexity and growth.

The role of client service, and by extension my own, is to hold that space for co-creation, accountability, and progress.

Shared mission

As Digitas, we recommit to partnering closely with each organisation that we serve, listening deeply, aligning strategically, and measuring success by the results we achieve together.

Our clients’ biggest obstacles become our shared mission.

Our brand stands as a constant reminder of both our journey and our promise: to evolve alongside our clients and to create “networked experiences” that power the next chapter of their success.