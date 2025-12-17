South Africa
    #BestofBiz 2025: Education

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Education & Training site over the past year below.
    17 Dec 2025
    Most-read stories

    1Beyond the classroom walls: Why more South African parents are choosing flexible education pathsBeyond the classroom walls: Why more South African parents are choosing flexible education paths - CambriLearn   02 Jun 2025
    2Distinguished UCT professor joins elite group at US science academyDistinguished UCT professor joins elite group at US science academy   08 May 2025
    3Umalusi approves release of Matric 2024 exam resultsUmalusi approves release of Matric 2024 exam results   13 Jan 2025
    42025 Shoprite bursary programme open for applications2025 Shoprite bursary programme open for applications   03 Feb 2025
    5Image source: senivpetro fromApplications open for Pamsa bursary programme   13 May 2025
    6Image source: ASphotofamily fromAfrica's finalists for the 2025 World’s Best School Prizes - Shan Radcliffe   29 Jul 2025
    7Real Madrid launches first soccer academy in South AfricaReal Madrid launches first soccer academy in South Africa   15 Jan 2025
    8Matric class of 2024 sets new national record with historic pass rateMatric class of 2024 sets new national record with historic pass rate - Imran Salie   14 Jan 2025
    9Grow ECD’s curriculum is now free to all ECD centres in South AfricaGrow ECD’s curriculum is now free to all ECD centres in South Africa   05 May 2025
    10Source: Ivan Aleksic/UnsplashYour guide to matric results season - Lindsey Schutters   02 Jan 2025
    11How to apply for an adult matric in 2025How to apply for an adult matric in 2025 - FundiConnect   24 Jan 2025
    12Image source:Suburban teaching methods are failing township children, discouraging teachers: What needs to change - Professor Sigamoney Manicka Naicker   23 May 2025
    13Dr Stan du Plessis, new principal and chief executive officer of Stadio Higher EducationMeet Stadio's new CEO   09 Sep 2025
    14Homeschooling as a lifelineHomeschooling as a lifeline - Impaq   27 May 2025
    15The future of education in South Africa: Why online schooling is no longer just an alternativeThe future of education in South Africa: Why online schooling is no longer just an alternative - CambriLearn   04 Apr 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Shaun FuchsShaun Fuchs
    2Tessa VenterTessa Venter
    3Sigamoney NaickerSigamoney Naicker
    4Daniel OrelowitzDaniel Orelowitz

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1CambriLearn
    2FundiConnect
    3University of Pretoria
    4Impaq
    5North-West University (NWU)
    6Adopt-a-School
    7Richfield
    8SACAP
    9Afda
    10Regent Business School
    11Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika
    12Eduvos
    13Gordon Institute of Business Science
    14Air Products South Africa
    15Varsity Vibe


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture,Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.