For adults who didn’t have the opportunity to complete their matric during their school years, an adult matric offers a life-changing second chance. Wondering how to apply for one in 2025? Don’t worry, FundiConnect is here to guide you through the process.

What is an adult matric?

An adult matric, also known as the amended senior certificate (ASC), is designed for individuals over the age of 21 who wish to earn a matric qualification. This is a flexible and accessible way for adults to achieve their educational goals and unlock new career and academic opportunities.

Who qualifies for an adult matric?

To register for the ASC, you must:

Be 21 years or older when you write the exams.



Have a Grade 9 report (or an equivalent qualification) as proof of schooling.



Alternatively, possess a recognised equivalent of Grade 9 or higher.

How to apply for an adult matric in 2025

Applying for an adult matric is a straightforward process, but it’s essential to follow the correct steps:

Select a reputable Institution

Enrol at an institution or online platform that offers the ASC curriculum. These organisations provide study materials and guidance to help you prepare for the exams. Some institutions also offer part-time classes, giving you the flexibility to balance work, family, and studies.

Options include:

TVET colleges: Many TVET colleges offer adult matric programmes. These institutions provide affordable and accessible opportunities for adult learners to achieve their matric qualification.



Elroi Academy: Elroi Academy is a popular choice for adult matric, offering flexible online learning options and comprehensive support to help you succeed.

Register with the Department of Basic Education (DBE)

The registration period for the ASC exams is typically from October each year and closes in February the following year. For 2025, registrations for the Second Chance at Matric Programme closes on 7 February 2025.

Be sure to register within the specified timeframe through the DBE’s official channels.

Gather the necessary documents

To apply for an adult matric, you’ll need:

A certified copy of your ID.



Proof of your highest school grade or qualification.



A completed registration form from the DBE.

Prepare for the exams

The ASC exams are held annually between May and June. Dedicate sufficient time to study, attend classes (if applicable), and make use of available resources such as past exam papers and study guides.

