WomensMonth: TotalEnergies' Lulu Likotsi is making energy a force for good

Driven by a passion for innovation and sustainability, Lulu Likotsi, the health, safety, security, and social and environmental (H3SE) director at TotalEnergies Renewables Southern Africa, believes that the energy sector has the potential to be a major force for good. She brings 15 years of experience in SHEQ management systems, compliance management, ESG, biological applied science and risk management to her role.

Lulu Likotsi is the H3SE director at TotalEnergies Renewables Southern Africa. Image supplied.

In addition to her extensive national and international experience in renewable energy, process manufacturing and industrial research, she has a strong education and training background, having undergone communication, leadership, and project management skills development.

She lets us in on ways she's empowered other women and overcome challenges in her career, as well as how we can accelerate action for gender equality in South Africa.

What inspired you to pursue a career in the energy sector?

As a professional in the energy sector, I've always been driven by a passion for innovation and sustainability. The energy industry plays a critical role in powering our world, and I believe that it has the potential to be a major force for good.

I'm inspired by the opportunity to contribute to a sector that is constantly evolving and innovating, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and promoting renewable energy sources.

My work in the energy sector allows me to make a positive impact on the safety and health of employees, the environment and society, while also driving business growth and development.

I'm excited to be part of a community that shares my values and is committed to creating a more sustainable future.

What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

I've faced various challenges that have tested my resilience and determination.

Some of the biggest hurdles include:

Bias and stereotyping: I've encountered biases and stereotypes that question my abilities or assume I'm not suited for certain roles. To overcome this, I've focused on building my skills, expertise, and network, which has helped me establish credibility and earn respect.

Work-life balance: Balancing work and personal responsibilities can be a challenge. To manage this, I've prioritised my time, set clear boundaries, and communicated my needs to my employer and loved ones.

Self-doubt and impostor syndrome: At times, I've doubted my abilities or felt like an impostor. To overcome this, I've focused on my strengths, celebrated my achievements, and reminded myself that I'm capable and deserving of my successes.

By acknowledging these challenges and developing strategies to overcome them, I've been able to grow and thrive in my career.

What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

Empathy and understanding: Great leaders understand and empathise with their team members, recognising their strengths, weaknesses, and motivations.

Clear vision and communication: Effective leaders have a clear vision and communicate it effectively to their team, ensuring everyone is aligned and working towards common goals.

Empowerment and delegation: Great leaders empower their team members by delegating tasks, providing autonomy, and fostering a sense of ownership and accountability.

Fostering a positive culture: Great leaders create a positive and inclusive work culture that values diversity, promotes collaboration, and supports employee well-being.

Leading by example: Leaders who lead by example, demonstrating the behaviours and values they expect from their team, can inspire and motivate others to follow their lead.

By incorporating these elements, leaders can build strong relationships, drive results, and achieve their goals.

How do you work to empower other women?

Challenge harmful gender norms: Promote positive representations of women and girls in media and education, and challenge patriarchal attitudes and stereotypes.

Support women's leadership: Encourage and support women's leadership in my church and community.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

Implementation of a safety management system (SMS): Developed and implemented a comprehensive SMS that integrated safety policies, procedures, and training programmes. This initiative resulted in a significant reduction in workplace incidents and injuries, and home safety programmes.

Environmental sustainability programme: Launched a program to reduce waste, energy consumption, protect biodiversity and implement social strategies and greenhouse gas emissions across the organisation. This initiative not only reduced environmental impacts but also generated cost savings.

Health and wellness programme: Introduced a health and wellness programme that provided employees with access to fitness classes, health screenings, and mental health resources. This initiative improved employee well-being and productivity.

Training and development: Developed and delivered training programs that equipped employees with the knowledge and skills to perform their jobs safely and efficiently. This initiative improved employee competence and reduced errors.

How can we accelerate action for gender equality in South Africa?

Accelerating action for gender equality in South Africa requires a multi-faceted approach that involves the government, the private sector, and civil society.

Here are some strategies to achieve this:

Economic empowerment

Increase women's participation in the workforce: Implement policies and programmes that support women's economic inclusion, such as training and mentorship initiatives.



Promote women-owned businesses: Allocate resources and support to women-owned businesses, including funding, mentorship, and market access.



Address wage disparities: Implement policies and practices to reduce the gender pay gap, such as transparent pay scales and equal pay for equal work.

Social and cultural change

Challenge harmful gender norms: Promote positive representations of women and girls in media and education, and challenge patriarchal attitudes and stereotypes.



Involve men and boys: Engage men and boys as allies in promoting gender equality and challenging harmful gender norms.



Support women's leadership: Encourage and support women's leadership in all spheres of life, including politics, business, and civil society.

Policy and legislative frameworks

Strengthen laws and policies: Implement and enforce laws and policies that promote gender equality, such as the Employment Equity Act and the Domestic Violence Act.



Increase representation in decision-making: Ensure women's representation in decision-making positions, including parliament, local government, and corporate boards.



Promote education and training: Provide education and training programs that empower women and girls, particularly in fields like STEM.

By implementing these strategies, South Africa can accelerate progress towards achieving gender equality and empower women to reach their full potential.

Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

If I could meet myself as a little girl, I would say: "Believe in yourself and your abilities. You are capable and strong, and you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

“Don't be afraid to take risks, make mistakes, and learn from them. You are loved, valued, and deserving of respect and kindness.

“Always remember that your voice matters, and don't let anyone make you feel otherwise. Be brave, be curious, and be kind. You are enough, just as you are."

This message would be a reminder to my younger self to stay confident, resilient, and true to herself, and to navigate life's challenges with courage and determination.