Gates Foundation leads charge into women’s health with unprecedented $2.5bn fund

It is a truth universally acknowledged that women’s health is seriously underfunded. From an instrumental piece of gynaecological equipment remaining unchanged for 150 years to a lack of menstrual cycle research, plus a myriad of other untouched aspects of women’s health, there needs to be more funding, will, and action.

Image credit: Aditi Gorasia on Dupe Photos

By committing $2.5bn to drive research and development (R&D) exclusively on women’s health, the Gates Foundation is doing something to address the dire situation.

“For too long, women have suffered from health conditions that are misunderstood, misdiagnosed, or ignored,” said Dr Anita Zaidi, president of the Gates Foundation’s Gender Equality Division.

“We want this investment to spark a new era of women-centred innovation – one where women's lives, bodies, and voices are prioritised in health R&D.”

Research into the vaginal microbiota, first-in-class treatments for preeclampsia, and non-hormonal contraception are believed to be among the areas with the potential for breakthroughs.

The foundation’s commitment also includes funding for campaigning and data collection to guarantee product adoption and effect after approval.

Five priority areas of research

The funding will focus on five high-impact areas that affect a woman’s health:

Obstetric care and maternal immunisation, aimed at making pregnancy and delivery safer



Maternal health and nutrition to support healthier pregnancies and newborns



Gynaecological and menstrual health to advance tools and research to enhance the diagnosis, treatment, and improve gynaecological health and reduce infection risk.



Contraceptive innovation to offer more accessible, acceptable, and effective options.



Sexually transmitted infections (STIs), aimed at improving diagnosis and treatment to reduce disproportionate burdens on women.

These five areas of priority were selected based on a combination of data and evidence on where innovation can save and improve the most lives; direct insights from women in low- and middle-income countries about their needs and preferences; and the persistently high rates of misdiagnosis caused by gaps in medical knowledge and training.

Calling for more investment

In addressing the larger issue, a lack of funding for the advancement of women’s health, the foundation is calling on governments, philanthropists, investors, as well as the private sector, to co-invest in women’s health innovations, help shape product development, and ensure access to treatments for the women and girls who need them most.

“This is the largest investment we've ever made in women’s health research and development, but it still falls far short of what is needed in a neglected and underfunded area of huge human need and opportunity,” said Zaidi.

“Women’s health is not just a philanthropic cause – it’s an investable opportunity with immense potential for scientific breakthroughs that could help millions of women. What’s needed is the will to pursue and follow through.”

Investing in women and their health (a crazy thing to be asking for in the year 2025) has the potential to unlock broader economic value.

According to research, every $1 invested in women’s health yields $3 in economic growth. So by closing the gender health gap, the global economy could grow by $1trn per year by 2040.

"We see the consequences of underinvestment in women’s health innovation every day when women suffer needlessly, and sometimes lose their lives, because of the gaps in how we understand and treat conditions that uniquely affect them,” said Dr Bosede Afolabi, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

“This commitment brings much-needed attention to the health challenges women face in places where resources are most limited and the burden is highest. It reflects a recognition that women’s lives – and the innovations that support them – must be prioritised everywhere.”