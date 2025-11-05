Recipients of 2025 Discovery Foundation Awards announced

The Discovery Foundation recently announced the winners of the 2025 Discovery Foundation Awards in Sandton, Johannesburg. Held annually, the awards aim to recognise and support public sector doctors, specialists, researchers, and institutions.

This year, the Discovery Foundation celebrated award recipients under the theme “Light the path”.

South Africa’s health priorities

The foundation is an independent trust as part of Discovery’s BEE transaction to invest in healthcare training, and the foundation chair, Dr Vincent Maphai, says that the Discovery Foundation’s work is rooted in a belief that transformation in healthcare goes beyond numbers.

“It is about enabling a generation of professionals who carry with them skill, leadership and an understanding of service and innovation grounded in human dignity.”

Since its inception in 2006, the Discovery Foundation has helped fund up to 10% of South Africa’s training posts, with 584 grants to date.

It has achieved 97% of its Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) target in both rand value and beneficiary count.

More than 75% of annual grants are awarded to Black recipients, and 56% of all recipients are women.

These grants support doctors at various career stages, from postgraduate studies and sub-specialist training to rural service and training initiatives for the long-term sustainability of the healthcare system.

Maphai highlighted that the 2025 award recipients represent more than individual success stories.

“Each recipient embodies our shared vision for a healthier, more equitable healthcare system.

“Their achievements and ongoing work remind us that South Africa’s healthcare story is one of resilience and progress.”

Discovery Foundation grants have supported doctors specialising in anaesthesiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, oncology, psychiatry, paediatrics, family medicine, radiology, and more.

Award recipients have contributed to research and service delivery in every province, helping to strengthen healthcare delivery, specifically in rural and underserved areas.

Each recipient of a Discovery Foundation Award is required to serve in the public sector for at least two years following completion of their studies or training, yet more than 60% of alumni remain in public service beyond this period.

The 2025 award recipients represent medical professionals at the forefront of digitisation and clinical research.

Their work reflects a global shift towards personalised and value-driven healthcare, trends that align with South Africa’s health priorities.

Here are this year’s recipients:

Academic Fellowship Award

Dr Marwah Jenneker, obstetrics and gynaecology

Dr Sayed Shakeel Kader, general surgery

Dr Sello Machaea, paediatric surgery



Rural and underserved areas - Distinguished Visitor

Dr Maria Mmaphefo Maluleka, family medicine

Dr Mikateko Petunia Maswanganyi, family medicine

Dr Vuyo Nogela, family medicine

Dr Gabriel Steyn Botha, family medicine

Dr Ismail Ateeqah, family medicine

Dr Adelade Bernadette Le Roux, family medicine



Rural and underserved areas - Institutional Award

Dr Riha Mukhinindi, family medicine

Prof Mergan Naidoo, family medicine

Dr James Henry Marais, department of medical practice

Dr Gert Marincowits, family medicine



Sub-specialist Award