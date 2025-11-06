South Africa
Legal Public Liability & Personal Injury
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Boeing settles with families of three 737 Max crash victims

    Boeing has reached settlements in three lawsuits brought by the families of victims who died in the March 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max, the attorney representing the families announced Wednesday, 5 November.
    By Dan Catchpole
    6 Nov 2025
    6 Nov 2025
    A Boeing logo is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, 13 June 2025. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
    A Boeing logo is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, 13 June 2025. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

    A jury had already been selected for one of the cases at the US District Court in Chicago. The terms of the settlements were not released.

    Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed five months after Lion Air Flight 610 - another 737 Max - crashed into the Java Sea. An automated flight control system contributed to both crashes, which killed a total of 346 people.

    The US planemaker has settled more than 90% of the dozens of civil lawsuits related to the two accidents, paying out billions of dollars in compensation through lawsuits, a deferred prosecution agreement and other payments, the company previously told Reuters.

    The victims in the cases - Mercy Ngami Ndivo, Abdul Jalil Qaid Ghazi Hussein and Nasrudin Mohammed - all had ties to Kenya. Their families were represented by Chicago attorney Robert Clifford, who was appointed lead counsel in 2019 to represent the majority of plaintiffs suing Boeing for the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

    The two accidents led to a 20-month grounding of the company's best-selling jet and cost Boeing more than $20bn.

    Read more: Ethiopian Airlines, settlement agreement
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Dan Catchpole

    Reporting by Dan Catchpole in Seattle; editing by Kate Mayberry
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz