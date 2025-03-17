Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tourism Tourism

    Ethiopian Airlines introduces VIP business jet service

    Ethiopian Airlines has added a Boeing 737-800 Business Jet to its fleet, dedicated exclusively to VIP and smaller group charter flights. This move addresses the growing demand for premium travel options for business communities, investors, and other travellers seeking a high-end charter experience.
    2 Apr 2025
    2 Apr 2025
    Source: Ethiopian Airlines
    Source: Ethiopian Airlines

    Introducing the Boeing 737-800 Business Jet underscores Ethiopian Airlines’ effort to provide flexible travel solutions for corporate leaders, diplomats, and private travellers.

    The newly introduced aircraft offers a spacious cabin with customised seating arrangements: 19 for commercial operation and 32 for private operation, designed to ensure a private and exclusive atmosphere for a select number of passengers.

    The aircraft features state-of-the-art in-flight amenities, including an advanced entertainment system with 42-inch monitors, Wi-Fi connectivity, and premium onboard dining tailored to passengers' preferences.

    Expanding charter services

    The service is designed to provide a seamless travel experience with personalized flight schedules, access to private terminals, and top-tier onboard services, catering to the needs of discerning travellers.

    Commenting on the introduction of the new aircraft, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew, says: "As Africa’s leading carrier, we are always looking for ways to enhance our offerings and meet the unique demands of our diverse clientele. With the addition of this Boeing 737-800 Business Jet, we are elevating our charter service to new heights, ensuring that our customers enjoy unparalleled luxury, convenience, and world-class service.

    "This is yet another step in our commitment to fostering business and investment opportunities across Africa and beyond."

    Read more: Ethiopian Airlines, air travel, luxury travel, travel industry, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz