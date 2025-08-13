South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

KantarIMC ConferenceM&C Saatchi AbelTopco MediaAfdaBroad MediaBrandfundiKLAAfriGISMultiChoiceGoogleSafreaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMoonsportDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    IAB SA's Front Row delegates for 2025 announced

    The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Education Council has announced its Front Row delegates for 2025.
    13 Aug 2025
    13 Aug 2025
    IAB SA's Front Row delegates for 2025 announced

    The IAB SA Education Council’s Front Row initiative aims to identify and provide a platform for the 15 young, ambitious, and talented members of the digital media and marketing industry, offering a springboard to launch their careers.

    2025 Front Row initiative delegates

    Amy Gajjar, Woolworths, packaging and communication designer
    Brittney Gierdien, Vodacom, intern digital mobile channels
    Cordelia Moyo, WPP, media junior strategist
    Daniel Ntumba, Incubeta, junior paid media manager
    Dineo Mashiane, Association for Communication & Advertising, marketing & project coordinator
    Fiza Shetty, Blue Robot, sales enablement strategist
    Kwanele Ngobese, Publicis Media, junior hybrid specialist
    Lehumo Pheme TBWA Hunt\Lascaris, junior copywriter
    Lethiwe Nwadonde Mr Price Sport, junior brand manager
    Lwando Mfundisi M+C Saatchi Abel, junior copywriter
    Molebogeng More, Nerdware SA, digital planner
    Montana Verhage, Joe Public, intern copywriter
    Otshepeng Tlad,i Freshive, influencer marketing strategist
    Tandile Ndzululeka, Havas SA, junior strategist
    Tarryn Peirone, MullenLowe South Africa, junior art director

    Programme offering

    Through the programme, participants will receive sponsored access to award ceremonies, digital media and marketing educational programmes, workshops and courses, and industry-leading events.

    These activities and platforms further provide knowledge sharing, networking, and mentorship from respected giants in the South African digital media and marketing landscape.

    The experience aims to inspire the participants and is a springboard for their future careers.

    A life-changing experience

    Limpho Mokuku, outgoing 2024 delegate, calls the programme life-changing.

    “I’m truly grateful for the Front Row Programme. It’s been a life-changing experience that has exposed me to opportunities and spaces I never imagined I’d be part of so early in my career.

    “Beyond the professional growth, the programme has helped me discover my voice and build confidence in ways I didn’t think were possible.

    “I’ve learned to trust my ideas, speak up, and show up as my most authentic self. The programme has been a catalyst for my personal and professional development.”

    Another outgoing 2024 delegate, Hannah Jacobs, outgoing 2024 delegate, has the following message for the new delegates: “This programme is what you make of it, so show up, stay curious, and say yes to every opportunity.

    “Be bold enough to ask questions, connect with your fellow delegates, and put your hand up even when you're unsure.

    “The exposure, the people, and the learning experiences are all there— it’s up to you to take advantage of them. And most importantly, back yourself. You deserve to be in the room.”

    A rare opportunity

    Addressing the 2025 cohort of Front Row delegates, lead chair of the IAB SA Education Council Su Little, says: “The future is in your hands, and we’re excited to walk this path with you.

    “This is your moment to grow and make an impact. Hats off to the leaders who’ve nominated the talent. We need more of you!”

    Acknowledging the rigorous selection process, project lead of the Front Row initiative and member of the IAB SA Education Council, Deborah Whitlock, extends her admiration for the successful delegates.

    “We had an unprecedented number of nominations this year, more than four times compared to last year. It truly was an extremely tough decision to select our final 15.

    “Once again, we thank the industry for your continued sponsorship and support. To our 2025 delegates, we encourage you to embrace these opportunities with open arms as you commence the programme”.

    Kyle Oosthuizen, chief executive officer of Blue Robot, is excited to watch the growth of these 15 individuals over the next 12 months.

    “Chosen from more than 120 candidates across South Africa, they’ve already distinguished themselves by taking the first step toward accelerating their careers.

    “This programme offers them a rare opportunity to expand their networks, deepen their industry knowledge, and lay the foundation for the success we know they’ll achieve.”

    Sponsored opportunities and benefits

    Front Row delegates will receive the following sponsored opportunities and benefits:

    Attendance/participation in the following:

    • IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards – August 2025
    • Nedbank IMC Conference – September 2025
    • New Gen Awards – September 2025
    • Smarties Awards – October 2025
    • Loeries workshops – October 2025
    • Assegai Awards – November 2025
    • Building Your Personal Brand virtual workshops
    • IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards Learner Jury Panel Learner
    • Effie Dialogues

    Read more: media, marketing, digital, education, Front Row, Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, Su Little, Kyle Oosthuizen, Blue Robot, Deborah Whitlock
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz