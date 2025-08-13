IAB SA's Front Row delegates for 2025 announced

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Education Council has announced its Front Row delegates for 2025.

The IAB SA Education Council’s Front Row initiative aims to identify and provide a platform for the 15 young, ambitious, and talented members of the digital media and marketing industry, offering a springboard to launch their careers.

2025 Front Row initiative delegates

Amy Gajjar, Woolworths, packaging and communication designer

Brittney Gierdien, Vodacom, intern digital mobile channels

Cordelia Moyo, WPP, media junior strategist

Daniel Ntumba, Incubeta, junior paid media manager

Dineo Mashiane, Association for Communication & Advertising, marketing & project coordinator

Fiza Shetty, Blue Robot, sales enablement strategist

Kwanele Ngobese, Publicis Media, junior hybrid specialist

Lehumo Pheme TBWA Hunt\Lascaris, junior copywriter

Lethiwe Nwadonde Mr Price Sport, junior brand manager

Lwando Mfundisi M+C Saatchi Abel, junior copywriter

Molebogeng More, Nerdware SA, digital planner

Montana Verhage, Joe Public, intern copywriter

Otshepeng Tlad,i Freshive, influencer marketing strategist

Tandile Ndzululeka, Havas SA, junior strategist

Tarryn Peirone, MullenLowe South Africa, junior art director

Programme offering

Through the programme, participants will receive sponsored access to award ceremonies, digital media and marketing educational programmes, workshops and courses, and industry-leading events.

These activities and platforms further provide knowledge sharing, networking, and mentorship from respected giants in the South African digital media and marketing landscape.

The experience aims to inspire the participants and is a springboard for their future careers.

A life-changing experience

Limpho Mokuku, outgoing 2024 delegate, calls the programme life-changing.

“I’m truly grateful for the Front Row Programme. It’s been a life-changing experience that has exposed me to opportunities and spaces I never imagined I’d be part of so early in my career.

“Beyond the professional growth, the programme has helped me discover my voice and build confidence in ways I didn’t think were possible.

“I’ve learned to trust my ideas, speak up, and show up as my most authentic self. The programme has been a catalyst for my personal and professional development.”

Another outgoing 2024 delegate, Hannah Jacobs, outgoing 2024 delegate, has the following message for the new delegates: “This programme is what you make of it, so show up, stay curious, and say yes to every opportunity.

“Be bold enough to ask questions, connect with your fellow delegates, and put your hand up even when you're unsure.

“The exposure, the people, and the learning experiences are all there— it’s up to you to take advantage of them. And most importantly, back yourself. You deserve to be in the room.”

A rare opportunity

Addressing the 2025 cohort of Front Row delegates, lead chair of the IAB SA Education Council Su Little, says: “The future is in your hands, and we’re excited to walk this path with you.

“This is your moment to grow and make an impact. Hats off to the leaders who’ve nominated the talent. We need more of you!”

Acknowledging the rigorous selection process, project lead of the Front Row initiative and member of the IAB SA Education Council, Deborah Whitlock, extends her admiration for the successful delegates.

“We had an unprecedented number of nominations this year, more than four times compared to last year. It truly was an extremely tough decision to select our final 15.

“Once again, we thank the industry for your continued sponsorship and support. To our 2025 delegates, we encourage you to embrace these opportunities with open arms as you commence the programme”.

Kyle Oosthuizen, chief executive officer of Blue Robot, is excited to watch the growth of these 15 individuals over the next 12 months.

“Chosen from more than 120 candidates across South Africa, they’ve already distinguished themselves by taking the first step toward accelerating their careers.

“This programme offers them a rare opportunity to expand their networks, deepen their industry knowledge, and lay the foundation for the success we know they’ll achieve.”

Sponsored opportunities and benefits

Front Row delegates will receive the following sponsored opportunities and benefits:

Attendance/participation in the following: