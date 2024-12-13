From rural KZN to global acclaim: Melusi Mhlungu's We Are Bizarre

With humble beginnings in rural KZN as well as on the streets of Soweto, Melusi Mhlungu, founder and chief creative officer of We Are Bizarre, has made sure that these experiences have provided him with invaluable lessons in his journey to creative acclaim. “Although these environments do not necessarily ‘shape’ you, they definitely help you look at the world differently and that can give you the edge” explains Mhlungu.

Melusi Mhlungu, founder and chief creative officer of We Are Bizarre

And an edge he certainly has. With more than 14 years of experience both locally and abroad, Mhlungu has an impressive list of achievements to his name, including Young Creative of the Year in Africa & the Middle East and wins at Cannes Lions, Clios and D&AD. He has crafted successful campaigns for global brands like Coca-Cola, Adidas, and Nando's, as well as two much revered Super Bowl commercials. Two years ago, Mhlungu returned to South Africa from the USA, determined to foster creativity and support growth in the industry and beyond.

As the name suggests, We Are Bizarre, is focused on creating stand-out, unforgettable work. With an exemplary creative vision and ability to resonate with audiences, Mhlungu aims to challenge conventions, set new standards for creativity and redefine what it means to captivate an audience. "To create interesting work, you need genuinely interested people – people passionate about the brands they work on, curious beyond their field, and driven to use their creativity for a better South Africa.”

One such example is We Are Bizarre’s urban renewal and revitalisation project Jozi My Jozi which has attracted much national interest and is being considered as a model for other local cities.

Unique, unconventional, challenging and unexpected – attributes that Mhlungu has in abundance and ones that makes him a natural on how to create the most interesting brand in the room – his topic for the biggest marketing conference in Africa, where marketing always means business.

