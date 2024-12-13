South Africa
    From rural KZN to global acclaim: Melusi Mhlungu's We Are Bizarre

    Issued by IMC Conference
    13 Aug 2025
    13 Aug 2025
    With humble beginnings in rural KZN as well as on the streets of Soweto, Melusi Mhlungu, founder and chief creative officer of We Are Bizarre, has made sure that these experiences have provided him with invaluable lessons in his journey to creative acclaim. “Although these environments do not necessarily ‘shape’ you, they definitely help you look at the world differently and that can give you the edge” explains Mhlungu.
    Melusi Mhlungu, founder and chief creative officer of We Are Bizarre
    Melusi Mhlungu, founder and chief creative officer of We Are Bizarre

    And an edge he certainly has. With more than 14 years of experience both locally and abroad, Mhlungu has an impressive list of achievements to his name, including Young Creative of the Year in Africa & the Middle East and wins at Cannes Lions, Clios and D&AD. He has crafted successful campaigns for global brands like Coca-Cola, Adidas, and Nando's, as well as two much revered Super Bowl commercials. Two years ago, Mhlungu returned to South Africa from the USA, determined to foster creativity and support growth in the industry and beyond.

    As the name suggests, We Are Bizarre, is focused on creating stand-out, unforgettable work. With an exemplary creative vision and ability to resonate with audiences, Mhlungu aims to challenge conventions, set new standards for creativity and redefine what it means to captivate an audience. "To create interesting work, you need genuinely interested people – people passionate about the brands they work on, curious beyond their field, and driven to use their creativity for a better South Africa.”

    One such example is We Are Bizarre’s urban renewal and revitalisation project Jozi My Jozi which has attracted much national interest and is being considered as a model for other local cities.

    Unique, unconventional, challenging and unexpected – attributes that Mhlungu has in abundance and ones that makes him a natural on how to create the most interesting brand in the room – his topic for the biggest marketing conference in Africa, where marketing always means business.

  • Attend in-person or online.
  • Venue: Mosaiek Teatro, 1 Danielle Street, Fairland.
  • In-person tickets priced at R4,000 (excl. VAT).
  • Limited seats available. No allocated seating.
  • Virtual tickets priced at R950 (excl. VAT).
  • Book now.

    For more information, visit https://imcconference.com/.

    The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Launched in 2019 it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Collective (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business® and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

    One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

    The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is ‘Marketing is Business®’.

    IMC Conference
    The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
