    MDDA takes community media to the IMC Conference

    Issued by Media Development and Diversity Agency
    22 Sep 2025
    On Thursday,18 September 2025, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) participated in the annual Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) Conference, that took place at the Mosaic Theatre in Randburg. The IMC Conference is one of South Africa’s premier marketing industry events, and brought together approximately 1,600 top marketing professionals, industry leaders, and innovators to discuss the future of marketing.
    The MDDA was established to enable community and small commercial media to own and control their local media platforms, produce relevant content, and disseminate information to historically disadvantaged communities. For more than 20 years, this sector has played a pivotal role in providing news and information to even the most remote corners of the country.

    However, despite these achievements, community and small commercial media have struggled to attract sustained advertising investment, which has impacted their ability to achieve financial sustainability.

    “The MDDA recognises that access to advertising revenue is a critical part of building a resilient community media sector,” said Shoeshoe Qhu, chief executive officer at the MDDA. “Our participation at the IMC Conference was aimed at bridging the gap between advertisers and community media and showcasing the sector’s potential as a valuable platform for brand communication.”

    Two community radio stations supported by the MDDA, TUT and Tshwane FM, were able to cover the IMC Conference through outside broadcasts, while representatives also participated in discussions and networked with marketing industry professionals. This exposure is expected to open doors for collaboration and growth within the sector.

    The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC), incorporating the Nedbank IMC Conference, is a neutral platform committed to uplifting the marketing industry and ensuring that it is represented at the boardroom table. The MDDA’s presence at the event placed the community and small commercial media sector firmly within this conversation, aligning with the agency’s mission to promote media diversity, access, and sustainability.

    For more information and/or interviews, please contact The MDDA Communications Unit, e-mail: az.gro.addm@alelubaya, cell: 073 756 8461 or az.gro.addm@teragram, cell: 0827856071.

    About the MDDA

    The MDDA is a statutory development agency for promoting and ensuring media development and diversity. It is a partnership between the South African Government and major print and broadcasting companies to assist in, amongst others, developing community and small commercial media in South Africa.​

    Read more: MDDA, Nedbank, IMC Conference
    Media Development and Diversity Agency
    The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is a statutory development agency for promoting and ensuring media development and diversity.
