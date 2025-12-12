South Africa
    Limited-edition Corona bottles pay tribute to South African seaside gems

    Corona has unveiled a special limited-edition bottle collection inspired by the four, breathtaking South African beach destinations named in the Corona Beach 100.
    12 Dec 2025
    12 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Each beach - Kraalbaai, Boulders Beach, Nature’s Valley, and Camps Bay - forms part of the curated global guide celebrating the world’s most iconic beaches. Launched this year on the sands of Copacabana in Brazil, the Corona Beach 100 recognises beaches where simplicity is a luxury, and life flows with the rhythm of the ocean.

    South Africa’s inclusion in the list is a recognition of both its raw coastal beauty and its unique lifestyle connection to the ocean - a tribute to place, pride, and the enduring allure of the beach.

    From the still, shallow waters of Kraalbaai in the West Coast National Park, to the penguin-lined coves of Boulders Beach, the wild, forest-fringed stretch of Nature’s Valley, and the sun-drenched glamour of Camps Bay beneath the Twelve Apostles, each bottle captures a different face of South Africa’s coastal story.

    Innovated by design and the quintessentially South African beaches, the word “Extra” in the Corona logo on the bottle has been replaced by each featured beach’s name - creating bespoke collector’s items that reflect the personality and natural beauty of each location.

    “These bottles are a tribute to South Africa’s natural heritage,” says Melanie Nicholson, head of brand at Corona South Africa. “They’ve been designed specially to honour the beaches that define our lifestyle, and to commemorate 100 years of Corona’s connection to the beach, celebrating the places that invite us to pause, breathe, and reconnect.”

    The bottles not only serve as a visual continuation of the Corona Beach 100 campaign in South Africa, but a reminder that our beach side is our best side.

    Read more: corona, Camps Bay, South African beaches, Melanie Nicholson, Corona South Africa
