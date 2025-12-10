The G20 and Africa’s creative economy – a new window of opportunity

South Africa’s hosting of the 2025 G20 Summit was historic for many reasons, but one of the most important is what it means for Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

Author: Beth Arendse, CEO at Business and Arts South Africa (BASA)

For the first time, the G20’s political, cultural and business tracks aligned around a shared message: creativity, culture and digital innovation are central to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

From the Leaders’ Declaration to the KwaDukuza Culture Ministers’ Declaration and the B20 communiqué, we see clear commitments to:

Fair remuneration and stronger protections for artists



Investment in digital and AI capabilities (including 'AI for Africa')



Youth employment and skills development



SME growth, private-sector partnerships and blended finance



Recognition of culture as a development priority

These global signals strongly echo the insights generated at Creative Futures Africa, a new platform for shaping the future of the continent’s creative industries, anchored by Basa in partnership with Jozi My Jozi, Andani.Africa, and Creative Capital.

Across our summit conversations, the message was unmistakable: Africa’s creative economy is ready for scale, but it needs coordinated action, catalytic funding, and stronger policy frameworks.

At Basa, we are committed to seizing this moment. Working alongside our Creative Futures Africa partners, we will host focused expert dialogues and roundtables to turn G20 momentum and summit insights into tangible programmes. These efforts will lay the groundwork for a broader convening that will consolidate actionable strategies and new partnerships for scaling Africa’s creative economy.

The world has recognised the power of African creativity.

Now is the time to act boldly, together, to unlock its full economic and cultural potential.



