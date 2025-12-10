South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ninety9centsHoorah DigitalBroad MediaOFM RadioBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMHOT 102.7FMAlgoa FMDentsuAchievement Awards GroupThe Walt Disney Company AfricaPrimedia StudiosIgnition GroupTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Community, including campus broadcasters, recognised at 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

    The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) congratulates Tshwane FM and all the nominees and winners at the Telkom Radio Awards, held in Johannesburg, this past weekend on 6 December 2025.
    Issued by Media Development and Diversity Agency
    10 Dec 2025
    10 Dec 2025
    Group photo taken at the official unveiling of the Tshwane FM studios by the MDDA in August 2025. Back: Shoeshoe Qhu, CEO at MDDA, former board chairperson of Tshwane FM, Dr Solly Poo, MDDA board member, Philly Moilwa, deputy minister in the presidency, Hon. Kenny Morolong, TUT vice chancellor, Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke, TUT spokesperson, Phaphama Tshisikhawe. Front: Station manager, Tebogo Magubane, presenter Faith Modise
    Group photo taken at the official unveiling of the Tshwane FM studios by the MDDA in August 2025. Back: Shoeshoe Qhu, CEO at MDDA, former board chairperson of Tshwane FM, Dr Solly Poo, MDDA board member, Philly Moilwa, deputy minister in the presidency, Hon. Kenny Morolong, TUT vice chancellor, Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke, TUT spokesperson, Phaphama Tshisikhawe. Front: Station manager, Tebogo Magubane, presenter Faith Modise

    Tshwane FM, a recent beneficiary of the MDDA, walked away with the Campus Station the Year.

    The University of Tshwane, based campus radio station recently received funding from the MDDA for capital investment into its new digital state of the studios valued at R2m. The studios were officially handed over to the station in August 2025 by the deputy minister in the Presidency, Hon. Kenny Morolong and the MDDA Board.

    CEO of the MDDA, Shoeshoe Qhu, says: “As an agency committed to strengthening community media, we understand the significance of recognitions such as the Telkom Awards. The success of stations like Tshwane FM, whose programmes earned multiple honours, offers a powerful affirmation of the sector’s impact and the value of sustained investment by the MDDA in building a resilient and competitive media ecosystem.

    Tshwane FM accepts the Award for Station of the Year at the 2025 Telkom Awards: Station manager, Tebogo Magubane, and chairperson of the Tshwane FM board, Jackey Masekela
    Tshwane FM accepts the Award for Station of the Year at the 2025 Telkom Awards: Station manager, Tebogo Magubane, and chairperson of the Tshwane FM board, Jackey Masekela

    "We also note with pride the outstanding achievements across the community and campus sectors – from Alex FM’s recognition in the Best Talk Show category, UJFM’s multiple wins in news and talk, VUT FM’s award for Best Talk Show, and PUK FM’s success in sports and night-time programming, to the strong performances of Ikwekwezi FM, 919 FM, VOW FM, and GrootFM 90.5 across several categories. These accomplishments reflect the depth of talent and innovation within the sector and reinforce the importance of continued support for community media across South Africa.”

    See full list of winners here: https://radioawards.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Winners-List-1.pdf

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Media Development and Diversity Agency
    The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is a statutory development agency for promoting and ensuring media development and diversity.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz