Community, including campus broadcasters, recognised at 2025 Telkom Radio Awards
Tshwane FM, a recent beneficiary of the MDDA, walked away with the Campus Station the Year.
The University of Tshwane, based campus radio station recently received funding from the MDDA for capital investment into its new digital state of the studios valued at R2m. The studios were officially handed over to the station in August 2025 by the deputy minister in the Presidency, Hon. Kenny Morolong and the MDDA Board.
CEO of the MDDA, Shoeshoe Qhu, says: “As an agency committed to strengthening community media, we understand the significance of recognitions such as the Telkom Awards. The success of stations like Tshwane FM, whose programmes earned multiple honours, offers a powerful affirmation of the sector’s impact and the value of sustained investment by the MDDA in building a resilient and competitive media ecosystem.
"We also note with pride the outstanding achievements across the community and campus sectors – from Alex FM’s recognition in the Best Talk Show category, UJFM’s multiple wins in news and talk, VUT FM’s award for Best Talk Show, and PUK FM’s success in sports and night-time programming, to the strong performances of Ikwekwezi FM, 919 FM, VOW FM, and GrootFM 90.5 across several categories. These accomplishments reflect the depth of talent and innovation within the sector and reinforce the importance of continued support for community media across South Africa.”
See full list of winners here: https://radioawards.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Winners-List-1.pdf
