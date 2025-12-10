Subscribe & Follow
Build trust in your business – get featured on South Africa’s largest tech podcast
What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou has become the country’s top ICT video podcast, pulling in over eight million views since it first started airing in 2020.
The show’s rapid rise comes from the important guests it attracts, with many of South Africa’s best-known ICT executives already taking part.
Click here to reach MyBroadband’s marketing team.
Companies appear on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou to talk about their newest innovations, future strategies, and long-term goals.
2026 will be the best year to have your CEO and leadership team on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, as it will give them a platform to outline what your business has planned for the year ahead.
Sharing these insights helps build confidence among South African consumers and decision-makers.
Top guests
A wide range of ICT leaders have already seen the value of appearing on What’s Next with Aki. Past guests include:
- Shameel Joosub – Vodacom CEO
- Gian Visser – Afrihost CEO
- Justin Hume – Samsung South Africa VP
- Frederik Zietsman – Takealot CEO
- Michael Jordaan – Bank Zero Co-Founder
- Hylton Kallner – Discovery Bank CEO
- Deon Geyser – Liquid SA CEO
- Adrian Gore – Discovery CEO
- Danie Matthee – OUTsurance CEO
Your executives can also join this lineup by being featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.
The MyBroadband marketing team manages the full process – from scheduling, to filming, to producing the interview.
Once completed, the podcast is released across multiple platforms, including the What’s Next site, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn, extending your reach across South Africa.
