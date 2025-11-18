Why South African thought leaders love the Business Talk podcast

Business Talk is South Africa’s leading business podcast and has hosted a huge range of industry leaders and professionals.

These insightful guests have covered a wide range of topics relevant to the business sector, and their valuable insights have helped Business Talk secure a large and dedicated audience.

This can clearly be seen in the podcast reaching a major viewership milestone this year: passing 7 million views.

Along with this, the podcast has also had its best year yet, featuring some of South Africa’s leading business minds, such as:

Dini Nondumo – Head of commercial insurance at Standard Bank Insurance



– Head of commercial insurance at Standard Bank Insurance Deon Kotze – CCO at Discovery Health



– CCO at Discovery Health David Buckham – CEO at Monocle Solutions



– CEO at Monocle Solutions Kershen Pillay – CEO at the Graduate Institute of Financial Sciences (GIFS)



– CEO at the Graduate Institute of Financial Sciences (GIFS) Francis Petersen – Vice-chancellor and principal at the University of Pretoria



– Vice-chancellor and principal at the University of Pretoria Kevin Aron – Principal officer at Medshield Medical Scheme



– Principal officer at Medshield Medical Scheme Leon Bruwer – Managing sirector for sales, sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx

By featuring on Business Talk, these business leaders were able to share their insights while also positioning their brands as leaders in their respective sectors.

Book a Business Talk interview

When you book an interview on BusinessTech, our marketing team will handle every aspect of the process.

This includes coordinating the interview, drafting questions, recording and editing video footage, and posting and promoting the finished video.



