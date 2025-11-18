South Africa
    Why South African thought leaders love the Business Talk podcast

    Business Talk is South Africa’s leading business podcast and has hosted a huge range of industry leaders and professionals.
    18 Nov 2025
    Why South African thought leaders love the Business Talk podcast

    These insightful guests have covered a wide range of topics relevant to the business sector, and their valuable insights have helped Business Talk secure a large and dedicated audience.

    This can clearly be seen in the podcast reaching a major viewership milestone this year: passing 7 million views.

    Along with this, the podcast has also had its best year yet, featuring some of South Africa’s leading business minds, such as:

    • Dini Nondumo – Head of commercial insurance at Standard Bank Insurance
    • Deon Kotze – CCO at Discovery Health
    • David Buckham – CEO at Monocle Solutions
    • Kershen Pillay – CEO at the Graduate Institute of Financial Sciences (GIFS)
    • Francis Petersen – Vice-chancellor and principal at the University of Pretoria
    • Kevin Aron – Principal officer at Medshield Medical Scheme
    • Leon Bruwer – Managing sirector for sales, sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx

    By featuring on Business Talk, these business leaders were able to share their insights while also positioning their brands as leaders in their respective sectors.

    Book a Business Talk interview

    When you book an interview on BusinessTech, our marketing team will handle every aspect of the process.

    This includes coordinating the interview, drafting questions, recording and editing video footage, and posting and promoting the finished video.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.


    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
