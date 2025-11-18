Museum of Illusions Cape Town sees 80,000 visitors in first 5 months

The Museum of Illusions Cape Town has welcomed approximately 80,000 visitors since opening in June 2025 on Kloof Street, establishing itself as a notable new addition to the city’s attraction landscape.

Source: Supplied

Cape Town marks the 65th global location for the Museum of Illusions, which has other sites in New York, Paris, and Dubai. The museum integrates science, psychology, art, and interactive design to provide an educational and experiential environment for visitors.

Mark Collie, owner of Museum of Illusions South Africa, said the Cape Town location was designed to be "playful, surprising, and completely unforgettable," and to provide an experience that "turns perception on its head and brings people together in wonder."

Exhibits and visitor experience

The museum features a range of interactive optical illusions, including the Vortex Tunnel, Clone Table, and Infinity Room. It is designed to be accessible to a variety of audiences, from individual visitors to families and groups, providing hands-on learning opportunities alongside immersive experiences.

Situated in central Kloof Street, the museum offers all-weather access. Operating hours are seven days a week: Sundays to Wednesdays from 9am–8pm, and Thursdays to Saturdays from 9am–10pm.

Tickets are available at the door, though advance online booking is recommended via www.moicapetown.co.za