South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsBluegrass DigitalSam HospitalityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Museum of Illusions Cape Town sees 80,000 visitors in first 5 months

    The Museum of Illusions Cape Town has welcomed approximately 80,000 visitors since opening in June 2025 on Kloof Street, establishing itself as a notable new addition to the city’s attraction landscape.
    18 Nov 2025
    18 Nov 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Cape Town marks the 65th global location for the Museum of Illusions, which has other sites in New York, Paris, and Dubai. The museum integrates science, psychology, art, and interactive design to provide an educational and experiential environment for visitors.

    Mark Collie, owner of Museum of Illusions South Africa, said the Cape Town location was designed to be "playful, surprising, and completely unforgettable," and to provide an experience that "turns perception on its head and brings people together in wonder."

    Exhibits and visitor experience

    The museum features a range of interactive optical illusions, including the Vortex Tunnel, Clone Table, and Infinity Room. It is designed to be accessible to a variety of audiences, from individual visitors to families and groups, providing hands-on learning opportunities alongside immersive experiences.

    Situated in central Kloof Street, the museum offers all-weather access. Operating hours are seven days a week: Sundays to Wednesdays from 9am–8pm, and Thursdays to Saturdays from 9am–10pm.

    Tickets are available at the door, though advance online booking is recommended via www.moicapetown.co.za

    Read more: tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, tourism trends, Cape Town attractions, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz