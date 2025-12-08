New reserves boost conservation efforts in the Western Cape

The WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) South Africa and the Leslie Hill Succulent Karoo Trust have contributed to CapeNature’s 47,000-hectare expansion of conservation estate in the Western Cape.

Image supplied.

The expansion includes the declaration of two new nature reserves and the expansion of two others.

Significant step

The expanded protected areas provide space for Cape mountain zebras to breed and enhance protection for many threatened succulent plants, mammals and bird species across the province.

The declarations have increased the size of two existing nature reserves – Anysberg in the Karoo and the Knersvlakte in Namaqualand by a combined 41,000 hectares.

The two newly declared reserves are Waterkloof near Ladismith and Zebraskop in the Gamkaberg area of the Klein Karoo, which add a further 6,000 hectares to this number.

The declarations also count towards South Africa’s ambition to conserve 30% of land and marine areas by 2030 – the conservation goal set out by the United Nations.

“This is a significant step for protected area expansion in the Western Cape.

“By expanding and connecting protected areas, together we are conserving some of the world’s most threatened plants and animals and supporting the long-term survival of the Cape mountain zebra,” said Dr Ashley Naidoo, CEO of CapeNature.

“This work would not be possible without our partners, particularly WWF South Africa and the Leslie Hill Succulent Karoo Trust, whose support makes this scale of impact possible,” he added.

“This achievement is the result of years of dedication and collaboration.

“Securing these critical areas for future generations is a big win for conservation, the province, and its people.

“It’s only possible through strong partnerships with key donors, conservation organisations, legal experts, and provincial authorities, all working together for the greater good,” said Jan Coetzee, WWF South Africa’s landscape manager for the Cape floral region.

Safeguarding botanical diversity

With support from the Leslie Hill Succulent Karoo Trust, Anysberg Nature Reserve has grown by 6,918 hectares to safeguard key botanical diversity.

The extension protects 14 vegetation types from both the Succulent Karoo and Fynbos biomes, five of which were previously unrepresented in any protected area.

It also strengthens ecological linkages between Anysberg, Sanbona Nature Reserve, Destiny Nature Reserve and the Klipgat stewardship site.

This landscape is rich in biodiversity, hosting around 180 bird species, several antelope species, aardvark, leopards, Cape mountain zebras and the critically endangered riverine rabbit.

The expansion also supports climate change adaptation by helping to maintain essential ecological processes.

Ecological integrity

In Namaqualand, the Knersvlakte Nature Reserve has been expanded by 34,084 hectares, which is the largest single addition since its establishment in 2014.

Funded by the Leslie Hill Succulent Karoo Trust, this expansion greatly strengthens the reserve’s ecological integrity and consolidates its boundaries.

The area now includes nine additional vegetation types, many of which were previously unprotected or poorly protected.

The Succulent Karoo biome is a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot and faces mounting pressure from illegal plant harvesting, prospecting and mining.

The Knersvlakte Bioregion, one of four centres of endemism within this biome, hosts a remarkable variety of miniature succulents, highly endemic species and significant cultural heritage sites.

Cape mountain zebra

The 3,952-hectare Zebraskop Nature Reserve has been established to support the Cape mountain zebra genetic programme by securing essential lowland habitat with the potential to double the genetically important Gamkaberg zebra population.

The reserve will also be managed as part of the Gamkaberg Nature Reserve.

CapeNature is developing a corridor between Gamkaberg and Zebraskop, and active monitoring is underway for the three Cape mountain zebras translocated from the Kammanassie Nature Reserve in 2024.

The new reserve incorporates 11 vegetation types, among them Critically Endangered Gourits Asbos-Gwarrieveld, which will now be formally protected for the first time.

Conservation corridor

The newly declared 2,062-hectare Waterkloof Nature Reserve falls within the Klein Swartberg Mountain catchment and will be managed by CapeNature as part of the Swartberg Complex.

As a critical water source area, it is a major water supply for the town of Ladismith and neighbouring communities.

Waterkloof includes seven vegetation types, of which two are only partially protected, and one is listed as endangered.

The reserve enhances the formal protection of the southern slopes of the Klein Swartberg and helps establish an important conservation corridor.