Northlink TVET College marks a defining milestone in entrepreneurial development

Northlink TVET College has entered a bold new chapter in its entrepreneurial journey with the hosting of its Incubation Milestone & Momentum, a celebration of growth, grit, and ground-breaking progress made by the college’s first cohort of business incubatees. The gathering brought together the National Business Initiative (NBI), industry experts, facilitators, mentors, and Northlink’s rising entrepreneurs, all united by a shared vision: Building a future where young people are not only job seekers, but job creators.

The event opened with the warm and engaging presence by Khalipha Dumani, placement officer at Northlink. With her signature energy, she set the tone for an honest and reflective morning. Inviting participants to “locate their weather,” she encouraged everyone to check where they truly were mentally, emotionally, and professionally as the year draws to a close. “Entrepreneurship is not just about the business you run,” she said. “It’s about checking in with yourself, understanding where you are, and choosing to keep moving.” Her message immediately grounded the room in authenticity.

Taking the audience through the journey of the programme, Nico Zeelie, entrepreneurial development officer, offered a heartfelt and comprehensive overview of what the class had experienced. From the early days of recruitment and onboarding to workshops, technical sessions, one-on-one business visits, marketing improvements, risk management, HR compliance, financial management, networking, and operations refinement, the path was rigorous and purposeful. Zeelie was candid about the real nature of entrepreneurship. “Entrepreneurship is not about perfection it’s about progress,” he remarked. “You say yes before you’re ready, you step out of your comfort zone, and you learn to become the boss your business needs.”

His reflection reminded the incubatees that growth does not happen in smooth, predictable lines, but through discomfort, uncertainty, and continuous self-improvement.

The keynote address by Ilana Steyn, managing director of Company Partners and a respected entrepreneurship coach, ignited the room further. She explored what she called the “Three M’s of Momentum” namely mindset, meaning, and me, arguing that every entrepreneur’s sustainability depends on these internal pillars. She challenged the class to release limiting beliefs, rewrite a truth for the coming year, reconnect with the purpose that drives their business, and treat self-care as a strategic necessity rather than a luxury. “You are not just running businesses,” she declared. “You are pioneers of a new South Africa. Your mindset will carry you through the storms your hands cannot.”

What followed were moving video testimonies from the incubatees themselves an emotional and inspiring glimpse into their journeys. Many spoke of launching products they once feared to attempt, registering formal businesses, opening new branches, refining their pricing, improving customer experiences, buying essential tools, and hiring staff for the first time. One of the incubatees captured the collective feeling perfectly: “This programme didn’t just grow my business - it grew me.” Their stories affirmed that the incubation programme is not merely a training initiative, but a transformative process that builds confidence, courage, and the capacity to dream bigger.

Sandra Raubenheimer, deputy principal at Northlink, delivered a powerful message of support. She reaffirmed Northlink’s strategic commitment to developing entrepreneurs who can ultimately become employers. She also shared the forward-looking vision of establishing the College’s Entrepreneurship Advancement Centre, shifting more programmes toward occupational pathways that cultivate enterprise, and encouraging graduates to register on the college’s supplier database to support a circular economy. Her words echoed a deep sense of institutional backing. “Northlink stands behind you, not in front,” she said. “We are here to catch you if you fall and cheer for you as you rise.”

Offering a national perspective, Sipho Nkosi from the NBI reminded the room why the incubation programme matters on a broader scale. He spoke plainly about South Africa’s economic reality, emphasising that the country does not need more job seekers, it desperately needs job creators. He applauded the incubatees for stepping into this role, describing them as “pioneers of a new system” who are challenging old models and building township and green-economy solutions. His message reinforced that the programme is not a once-off training, but a blueprint for structural change in the TVET sector and beyond.

Bringing the event to a heartfelt close, Mihlali Ngubo expressed gratitude to every partner and stakeholder who contributed to the success of the programme the NBI, ABSA, MDI, facilitators, campus management, the entrepreneurial unit, and most importantly, the incubatees whose determination carried them through the many challenges of building a business. She reminded the class that this milestone is not the final destination but the beginning of stronger momentum going into 2026. “Today is not the end it is momentum,” she said. “2026 is waiting for you, and you are ready.”

The Incubation Milestone & Momentum Event was far more than a celebration. It was proof of what becomes possible when institutions, partners, and communities rally behind young entrepreneurs. Northlink TVET College is not only preparing students for the world of work, it is empowering them to shape industries, uplift communities, and build the South Africa of tomorrow.



