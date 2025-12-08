South Africa
Pendoring
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia StudiosIgnition GroupTopco MediaMediaHeads 360AdBotBrave GroupOffernetHOT 102.7FMOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaFibre CircleHuman8Publicis Groupe AfricaSafreaDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


Pendoring Content Feature

news | www.pendoring.co.za | twitter | facebook

Joe Public's SAB campaign wins big at iPendoring Awards

8 Dec 2025
8 Dec 2025
Joe Public claimed the top honour at the iPendoring Awards 2025, winning the Prestigious Umpetha Award for Afrikaraoke for SAB / Castle Milk Stout.
Joe Public's SAB campaign wins big at iPendoring Awards

The campaign was the night’s standout, collecting 6 Golds, five Silvers and 12 Craft Certificates across Radio and Audio, Print and Out of Home, Film, Integrated and Digital categories.

See all the winners below:

Design
AwardEntry typeAgency/PublisherBrandEntry title
SilverIdentity ProgrammesSentient CreativekykNET Silwerskermfees 2025OMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
GoldPublication Design – Whole PublicationPan Macmillan SAPan Macmillan SAHierdie is 'n boek oor monsters
SilverPublication Design – Whole PublicationPan Macmillan SAPan Macmillan SAUxanduva Olukhulu
SilverDesign for DigitalClearwaterkykNETNiggies
Campaign Craft GoldDesign Crafts – Writing for DesignHaloExclusive BooksDeel (Die Laaste Boek)
Lees (Die Laaste Boek)
Gee (Die Laaste Boek)
Craft GoldDesign Crafts – IllustrationFairchild CreativeNETFLIXSemi Soeter
CraftDesign Crafts – TypographyFairchild CreativeNETFLIXSemi Soeter
Digital Communication
GoldWebsite, Microsite or Mobile MediaJoe Public UnitedSAB / Castle Milk StoutAfrikaraoke
SilverSocial MediaTBWA \ Hunt LascarisSloomSloom NapBot
SilverSocial MediaJoe Public UnitedTakealotClika Feela
CraftDigital Crafts –Use of TechnologyTBWA \ Hunt LascarisSloomSloom NapBot
Craft GoldDigital Crafts –Music h Sound DesignJoe Public UnitedSAB / Castle Milk StoutAfrikaraoke
Film
SilverTelevision h CinemaCommercials with a productionbudget exceeding R1mM+C Saatchi AbelMTNCheeseboy
SilverOnline FilmCommercialsPublicis Groupe AfricaToyotaIt's not a bakkie, It's a Hilux
SilverOnline FilmCommercialsMachine_Spotify AfricaSpotify Africa – Khuphuka Nathi (Film)
GoldBrandedContent FilmJoe Public UnitedSAB / Castle Milk StoutAfrikaraoke
Craft GoldFilm Crafts – DirectionMachine_Spotify AfricaKhuphuka Nathi
CraftFilm Crafts – DirectionBinary Film WorksMomentum AardklopKUNSmis
Craft GoldFilm Crafts – CinematographyMachine_Spotify AfricaKhuphuka Nathi
CraftFilm Crafts – WritingRETROVIRALBB BakeriesThe Taste of Home
Campaign CraftFilm Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenLicken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Snack Rappin
Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Hotwings
Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - SoulBites
CraftFilm Crafts – WritingMachine_Spotify AfricaKhuphuka Nathi
CraftFilm Crafts – WritingClearwaterkykNETSilwerskermfees 2025
CraftFilm Crafts– AnimationBinary Film WorksMomentum AardklopKUNSmis
Craft GoldFilm Crafts– EditingMachine_Spotify AfricaKhuphuka Nathi
Craft GoldFilm Crafts – OriginalMusic h Sound DesignMachine_Spotify AfricaKhuphuka Nathi
Craft GoldFilm Crafts – OriginalMusic h Sound DesignRETROVIRALBB BakeriesThe Taste of Home
CraftFilm Crafts – OriginalMusic h Sound DesignMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdSteersBurger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
Craft GoldFilm Crafts – Best Useof Licensed MusicParamount AfricaParamount AfricaAmapiano SpongeBob
Craft GoldFilm Crafts– PerformanceMachine_Spotify AfricaKhuphuka Nathi
CraftFilm Crafts– PerformanceParamount AfricaParamount AfricaAmapiano SpongeBob
Integrated Campaign
SilverIntegrated Multimedia – CampaignJoe Public UnitedSAB / Castle Milk StoutAfrikaraoke
Live Communication
GoldLive EventsChillienginekykNETNiggies
CraftLive Crafts – Original Music h Sound DesignMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdSteersBurger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
CraftLive Crafts– PerformanceMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdSteersBurger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
Out of Home
SilverOutdoor MediaMachine_Spotify AfricaKhuphuka Nathi
Print
Campaign SilverNewspaper h Magazine AdvertisingHaloExclusive BooksGee (Die Laaste Boek)
GoldTactical Use of PrintJoe Public UnitedSAB / Castle Milk StoutRevealing Pour
SilverIndoor PostersFokof PTYFokof LagerSports Drinkers
CraftPrint h OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedSAB / Castle Milk StoutRevealing Pour
Craft GoldPrint h OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedSAB / Castle Milk StoutRevealing Pour
Campaign CraftPrint h OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedTakealotClika Feela - Machonisa
Clika Feela - Di Plastic Ndawong
Clika Feela - Tsa Ho Ema Line
CraftPrint h OOH Crafts – TypographyJoe Public UnitedSAB / Castle Milk StoutRevealing Pour
Radio & Audio
Campaign GoldRadio Station CommercialsAvatarIsuzuSeSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
SeSotho ke Sejapane: Autonomous
SeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsAvatarCorruption WatchPilot Nyaope
Doctor Nyaope
Traffic Nyaope
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedTakealotClika Feela - Loan Shark
Clika Feela - Killed By Kindness
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenLove Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
Love Is Not Make Sure - Good night text
Love Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a f
Campaign SilverRadio Station Commercialsdistrikt 9PrimediaRich-Hate 2
Rich-hate
Rich-hate 3
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsAvatarArmoured MobilityKidnap ka time time
Warehouse nambanamba
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedFlying FishZulu Viking
Kung Fu Cowboys
Campaign SilverRadio Station CommercialsAvatarKnorroxInkomo
Nyoni
SilverInternet h Mobile Audio CommercialsTBWA \ Hunt LascarisSloomSloom NapBot
GoldBranded Content – Radio h AudioJoe Public UnitedSAB / Castle Milk StoutAfrikaraoke
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – DirectionJoe Public UnitedFlying FishKung Fu Cowboys
Zulu Viking
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomWimpy South AfricaWimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
Wimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of
Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – DirectionJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenLove Is Not Make Sure - Good Night Text
Love Is Not Make Sure - Pay Day Funeral
Love Is Not Make Sure - You are going to be a father
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarIsuzuSeSotho ke SeJapane:Autonomous
SeSotho ke SeJapane:Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
seSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenLove Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
Love Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
Love Is Not Make Sure - Good night text
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarKnorroxInkomo
Nyoni
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – WritingBoomWimpy South AfricaWimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
Wimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of the Dog
Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedTakealotClika Feela - Loan Shark
Clika Feela - Right Hobbies Wrong Hood
Clika Feela - Killed By Kindness
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedFlying FishKung Fu Cowboys
Zulu Viking
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – WritingFCB AfricaNetFloristNames - Khumbuzile
Names - Thando
Names - Sipho
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – WritingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdDettolu'Q' Omoshayo
u'A' Omoshayo
u'L' Omoshayo
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarAbsaUney'tori
Uney'tori 2
Campaign Craft GoldRadio h Audio Crafts – Original Music h Sound DesignAvatarIsuzuSeSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
SeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable
SeSotho ke SeJapane: Autonomous
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – Original Music h Sound Designdistrikt 9PrimediaRich-hate 2
Rich-hate 3
Rich-hate 1
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – Original Music h Sound DesignAvatarArmoured MobilityWarehouse nambanamba
Kidnap ka time time
Campaign Craft GoldRadio h Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarIsuzuSeSotho ke SeJapane: Autonomous
seSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
SeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable
Campaign Craft GoldRadio h Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarArmoured MobilityKidnap ka time time
Warehouse nambanamba
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedFlying FishKung Fu Cowboys
Zulu Viking
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarKnorroxInkomo
Nyoni
CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – PerformanceMachine_Spotify AfricaKhuphuka Nathi – Vayi Vayi
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenLove Is Not Make Sure - Good night Text
Love Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
Love Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarAbsaUney'tori
Uney'tori 2
xxx
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – PerformanceFCB AfricaNetFloristNames - Thando
Names - Sipho
Names - Khumbuzile
Campaign CraftRadio h Audio Crafts – PerformanceMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdDettolu'Q' Omoshayo u'A' Omoshayo
u'L' Omoshayo
Student AwardsLoading...
SilverDigital Applications, Games h Interactive ToolsIIE-VegaDuolingoYohLingo
SilverGeneral DesignAAA School of AdvertisingHumanityAfritypes
SilverGeneral DesignCape Town Creative AcademyCHRONO ROOTSCHRONO ROOTS CALENDAR
SilverGeneral DesignStellenbosch Academy of Design h PhotographyBlerrie LekkerBlerrie Lekker Padstal
GoldStudent Publication Design – Whole PublicationUniversity of JohannesburgDesign BitesFrom Corner Shop to Kitchen
SilverStudent Publication Design – Whole PublicationUniversity of JohannesburgDesign BitesPlates of Joy
SilverStudent Publication Design – Whole PublicationUniversity of JohannesburgDesign BitesMother Tongue
GoldPackage DesignIIE-VegaMelroseVreemde Tonge
SilverOutdoor MediaRed h Yellow Creative School of BusinessAfrikaans Taalmonument en museumKoppel Kaaps
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Art DirectionGreenside Design CenterPendoring 25Smaak your Taal
Craft GoldStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed h Yellow Creative School of BusinessAfrikaans Taalmonument en museumKoppel Kaaps
Craft GoldStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationThe Open WindowWonders of the Universe BookletWonders van die Heelal Boek
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationStellenbosch UniversityPan MacMillan South AfricaXander h Rooies
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed h Yellow Creative School of BusinessThe informal business sector of South AfricaSkoerrrt
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed h Yellow Creative School of BusinessSaltriver, Cape TownSpeldekussing
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationIIE-VegaYogi SipYaz Iflava
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationThe Open WindowWonders of the UniverseWonders van die Heelal
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationThe Open WindowWonders of the Universe BookletDie Wonders van die Heelal
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationStellenbosch Academy of Design h PhotographyMila en die MaanMila en die Maan
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – IllustrationStellenbosch Academy of Design h PhotographyWeltevreden saam OumaWeltevreden saam Ouma
Craft GoldStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – TypographyRed h Yellow Creative School of BusinessSaltriver, Cape TownFUNdasie Werk
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – TypographyRed h Yellow Creative School of BusinessSaltriver, Cape TownSpeldekussing
CraftStudent Print, Design h OOH Crafts – PhotographyGreenside Design CenterPendoring 25Smaak your Taal
Read more: advertising, marketing, Joe Public, winners, culture, All the winners
Share this article
NextOptions
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz