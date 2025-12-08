Joe Public's SAB campaign wins big at iPendoring Awards
Joe Public claimed the top honour at the iPendoring Awards 2025, winning the Prestigious Umpetha Award for Afrikaraoke for SAB / Castle Milk Stout.
The campaign was the night’s standout, collecting 6 Golds, five Silvers and 12 Craft Certificates across Radio and Audio, Print and Out of Home, Film, Integrated and Digital categories.
See all the winners below:
|Design
|Award
|Entry type
|Agency/Publisher
|Brand
|Entry title
|Silver
|Identity Programmes
|Sentient Creative
|kykNET Silwerskermfees 2025
|OMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
|Gold
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan SA
|Pan Macmillan SA
|Hierdie is 'n boek oor monsters
|Silver
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan SA
|Pan Macmillan SA
|Uxanduva Olukhulu
|Silver
|Design for Digital
|Clearwater
|kykNET
|Niggies
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Design Crafts – Writing for Design
|Halo
|Exclusive Books
|Deel (Die Laaste Boek)
Lees (Die Laaste Boek)
Gee (Die Laaste Boek)
|Craft Gold
|Design Crafts – Illustration
|Fairchild Creative
|NETFLIX
|Semi Soeter
|Craft
|Design Crafts – Typography
|Fairchild Creative
|NETFLIX
|Semi Soeter
|Digital Communication
|Gold
|Website, Microsite or Mobile Media
|Joe Public United
|SAB / Castle Milk Stout
|Afrikaraoke
|Silver
|Social Media
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris
|Sloom
|Sloom NapBot
|Silver
|Social Media
|Joe Public United
|Takealot
|Clika Feela
|Craft
|Digital Crafts –Use of Technology
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris
|Sloom
|Sloom NapBot
|Craft Gold
|Digital Crafts –Music h Sound Design
|Joe Public United
|SAB / Castle Milk Stout
|Afrikaraoke
|Film
|Silver
|Television h CinemaCommercials with a productionbudget exceeding R1m
|M+C Saatchi Abel
|MTN
|Cheeseboy
|Silver
|Online FilmCommercials
|Publicis Groupe Africa
|Toyota
|It's not a bakkie, It's a Hilux
|Silver
|Online FilmCommercials
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify Africa – Khuphuka Nathi (Film)
|Gold
|BrandedContent Film
|Joe Public United
|SAB / Castle Milk Stout
|Afrikaraoke
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Craft
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Binary Film Works
|Momentum Aardklop
|KUNSmis
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Craft
|Film Crafts – Writing
|RETROVIRAL
|BB Bakeries
|The Taste of Home
|Campaign Craft
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Snack Rappin
Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Hotwings
Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - SoulBites
|Craft
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Craft
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Clearwater
|kykNET
|Silwerskermfees 2025
|Craft
|Film Crafts– Animation
|Binary Film Works
|Momentum Aardklop
|KUNSmis
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts– Editing
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – OriginalMusic h Sound Design
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – OriginalMusic h Sound Design
|RETROVIRAL
|BB Bakeries
|The Taste of Home
|Craft
|Film Crafts – OriginalMusic h Sound Design
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Steers
|Burger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts – Best Useof Licensed Music
|Paramount Africa
|Paramount Africa
|Amapiano SpongeBob
|Craft Gold
|Film Crafts– Performance
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Craft
|Film Crafts– Performance
|Paramount Africa
|Paramount Africa
|Amapiano SpongeBob
|Integrated Campaign
|Silver
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Joe Public United
|SAB / Castle Milk Stout
|Afrikaraoke
|Live Communication
|Gold
|Live Events
|Chilliengine
|kykNET
|Niggies
|Craft
|Live Crafts – Original Music h Sound Design
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Steers
|Burger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
|Craft
|Live Crafts– Performance
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Steers
|Burger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
|Out of Home
|Silver
|Outdoor Media
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Campaign Silver
|Newspaper h Magazine Advertising
|Halo
|Exclusive Books
|Gee (Die Laaste Boek)
|Gold
|Tactical Use of Print
|Joe Public United
|SAB / Castle Milk Stout
|Revealing Pour
|Silver
|Indoor Posters
|Fokof PTY
|Fokof Lager
|Sports Drinkers
|Craft
|Print h OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|SAB / Castle Milk Stout
|Revealing Pour
|Craft Gold
|Print h OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|SAB / Castle Milk Stout
|Revealing Pour
|Campaign Craft
|Print h OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Takealot
|Clika Feela - Machonisa
Clika Feela - Di Plastic Ndawong
Clika Feela - Tsa Ho Ema Line
|Craft
|Print h OOH Crafts – Typography
|Joe Public United
|SAB / Castle Milk Stout
|Revealing Pour
|Radio & Audio
|Campaign Gold
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Isuzu
|SeSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
SeSotho ke Sejapane: Autonomous
SeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Corruption Watch
|Pilot Nyaope
Doctor Nyaope
Traffic Nyaope
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Takealot
|Clika Feela - Loan Shark
Clika Feela - Killed By Kindness
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Love Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
Love Is Not Make Sure - Good night text
Love Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a f
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|distrikt 9
|Primedia
|Rich-Hate 2
Rich-hate
Rich-hate 3
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Armoured Mobility
|Kidnap ka time time
Warehouse nambanamba
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Zulu Viking
Kung Fu Cowboys
|Campaign Silver
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Knorrox
|Inkomo
Nyoni
|Silver
|Internet h Mobile Audio Commercials
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris
|Sloom
|Sloom NapBot
|Gold
|Branded Content – Radio h Audio
|Joe Public United
|SAB / Castle Milk Stout
|Afrikaraoke
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Direction
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Kung Fu Cowboys
Zulu Viking
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Wimpy South Africa
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
Wimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of
Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Direction
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Love Is Not Make Sure - Good Night Text
Love Is Not Make Sure - Pay Day Funeral
Love Is Not Make Sure - You are going to be a father
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|Isuzu
|SeSotho ke SeJapane:Autonomous
SeSotho ke SeJapane:Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
seSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Love Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
Love Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
Love Is Not Make Sure - Good night text
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|Knorrox
|Inkomo
Nyoni
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Wimpy South Africa
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
Wimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of the Dog
Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Takealot
|Clika Feela - Loan Shark
Clika Feela - Right Hobbies Wrong Hood
Clika Feela - Killed By Kindness
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Kung Fu Cowboys
Zulu Viking
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Writing
|FCB Africa
|NetFlorist
|Names - Khumbuzile
Names - Thando
Names - Sipho
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Writing
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Dettol
|u'Q' Omoshayo
u'A' Omoshayo
u'L' Omoshayo
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|Absa
|Uney'tori
Uney'tori 2
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Original Music h Sound Design
|Avatar
|Isuzu
|SeSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
SeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable
SeSotho ke SeJapane: Autonomous
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Original Music h Sound Design
|distrikt 9
|Primedia
|Rich-hate 2
Rich-hate 3
Rich-hate 1
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Original Music h Sound Design
|Avatar
|Armoured Mobility
|Warehouse nambanamba
Kidnap ka time time
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Isuzu
|SeSotho ke SeJapane: Autonomous
seSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
SeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Armoured Mobility
|Kidnap ka time time
Warehouse nambanamba
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Flying Fish
|Kung Fu Cowboys
Zulu Viking
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Knorrox
|Inkomo
Nyoni
|Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Performance
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Khuphuka Nathi – Vayi Vayi
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Love Is Not Make Sure - Good night Text
Love Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
Love Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Absa
|Uney'tori
Uney'tori 2
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Performance
|FCB Africa
|NetFlorist
|Names - Thando
Names - Sipho
Names - Khumbuzile
|Campaign Craft
|Radio h Audio Crafts – Performance
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Dettol
|u'Q' Omoshayo u'A' Omoshayo
u'L' Omoshayo
|Student Awards
|Silver
|Digital Applications, Games h Interactive Tools
|IIE-Vega
|Duolingo
|YohLingo
|Silver
|General Design
|AAA School of Advertising
|Humanity
|Afritypes
|Silver
|General Design
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|CHRONO ROOTS
|CHRONO ROOTS CALENDAR
|Silver
|General Design
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design h Photography
|Blerrie Lekker
|Blerrie Lekker Padstal
|Gold
|Student Publication Design – Whole Publication
|University of Johannesburg
|Design Bites
|From Corner Shop to Kitchen
|Silver
|Student Publication Design – Whole Publication
|University of Johannesburg
|Design Bites
|Plates of Joy
|Silver
|Student Publication Design – Whole Publication
|University of Johannesburg
|Design Bites
|Mother Tongue
|Gold
|Package Design
|IIE-Vega
|Melrose
|Vreemde Tonge
|Silver
|Outdoor Media
|Red h Yellow Creative School of Business
|Afrikaans Taalmonument en museum
|Koppel Kaaps
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Greenside Design Center
|Pendoring 25
|Smaak your Taal
|Craft Gold
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red h Yellow Creative School of Business
|Afrikaans Taalmonument en museum
|Koppel Kaaps
|Craft Gold
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|The Open Window
|Wonders of the Universe Booklet
|Wonders van die Heelal Boek
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Stellenbosch University
|Pan MacMillan South Africa
|Xander h Rooies
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red h Yellow Creative School of Business
|The informal business sector of South Africa
|Skoerrrt
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red h Yellow Creative School of Business
|Saltriver, Cape Town
|Speldekussing
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|IIE-Vega
|Yogi Sip
|Yaz Iflava
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|The Open Window
|Wonders of the Universe
|Wonders van die Heelal
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|The Open Window
|Wonders of the Universe Booklet
|Die Wonders van die Heelal
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design h Photography
|Mila en die Maan
|Mila en die Maan
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design h Photography
|Weltevreden saam Ouma
|Weltevreden saam Ouma
|Craft Gold
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red h Yellow Creative School of Business
|Saltriver, Cape Town
|FUNdasie Werk
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red h Yellow Creative School of Business
|Saltriver, Cape Town
|Speldekussing
|Craft
|Student Print, Design h OOH Crafts – Photography
|Greenside Design Center
|Pendoring 25
|Smaak your Taal