South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OffernetHOT 102.7FMOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaFibre CircleBrave GroupHuman8Publicis Groupe AfricaSafreaDentsuBroad MediaDMASATLC Worldwide AfricaJoe PublicThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Scopen’s SA's top campaigns and companies 2025: Checkers dominates

    2025 Agency Scope study reveals just how Checkers dominates South Africa's marketing landscape, claiming both the top campaign spot with "Checkers Sixty60" and the title of most respected company for marketing.
    4 Dec 2025
    4 Dec 2025
    Scopen reveals South Africa's top campaigns and companies for 2025 (Image supplied)
    Scopen reveals South Africa's top campaigns and companies for 2025 (Image supplied)

    The biennial peer-evaluation survey asked marketing professionals to rate the campaigns and companies they most admire.

    Checkers leads the pack

    Checkers' continued dominance feels almost inevitable—but only because the retailer has made innovation look easy.

    Whether it's Sixty60 breaking records or the brand's knack for staying culturally present, marketers clearly admire how consistently Checkers shows up in the market.

    César Vacchiano, president and CEO of Scopen Global, notes, "What marketers are recognising in Checkers is not just a strong campaign, but a company that keeps executing with discipline and ambition. Their peers see a brand that moves fast, listens well and sets the pace for the industry."

    South Africa's Most Admired Campaigns 2025

    1. Checkers Sixty60 - Checkers
    2. #GetNakedAnywhere - Naked
    3. A.I.nything for the Taste - KFC
    4. Bank our time – Nedbank

    Scopen&#x2019;s SA's top campaigns and companies 2025: Checkers dominates

    South Africa's most admired brands for their campaigns 2025

    1. Checkers
    2. KFC
    3. Chicken Licken
    4. Nandos
    5. Naked Insurance
    6. Nedbank
    7. Volkswagen
    8. Coca Cola
    9. Savannah
    10. Dove

    Scopen&#x2019;s SA's top campaigns and companies 2025: Checkers dominates

    The industry's most respected companies for their marketing

    1. Checkers
    2. Nando's
    3. Coca-Cola
    4. Chicken Licken
    5. KFC
    6. Nedbank
    7. Woolworths
    8. Naked
    9. Unilever
    10. Nike

    What these results reveal

    The 2025 results reaffirm a clear theme: meaningful marketing leadership comes from brands that combine creativity, responsiveness and operational excellence.

    According to Johanna McDowell, partner in Scopen South Africa, "These results are credible because they reflect what the industry truly rates and respects."

    This year’s edition surveyed 311 marketers across 190 brands, and 231 agency and media professionals, capturing unprecedented insights into the country’s creative, media and digital landscape.

    Agency Scope is the only global research programme where marketers evaluate other marketers, providing an insider perspective on what the industry values most.

    Read more: marketing, Volkswagen, Woolworths, Nike, KFC, Nandos, Nedbank, Checkers, Unilever, Johanna McDowell, Chicken Licken, Coca cola, marketing campaigns, Dove, Naked, César Vacchiano, Scopen, Agency Scope, Naked Insurance, Checkers Sixty60
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz