Scopen’s SA's top campaigns and companies 2025: Checkers dominates
The biennial peer-evaluation survey asked marketing professionals to rate the campaigns and companies they most admire.
Checkers leads the pack
Checkers' continued dominance feels almost inevitable—but only because the retailer has made innovation look easy.
Whether it's Sixty60 breaking records or the brand's knack for staying culturally present, marketers clearly admire how consistently Checkers shows up in the market.
César Vacchiano, president and CEO of Scopen Global, notes, "What marketers are recognising in Checkers is not just a strong campaign, but a company that keeps executing with discipline and ambition. Their peers see a brand that moves fast, listens well and sets the pace for the industry."
South Africa's Most Admired Campaigns 2025
- Checkers Sixty60 - Checkers
- #GetNakedAnywhere - Naked
- A.I.nything for the Taste - KFC
- Bank our time – Nedbank
South Africa's most admired brands for their campaigns 2025
- Checkers
- KFC
- Chicken Licken
- Nandos
- Naked Insurance
- Nedbank
- Volkswagen
- Coca Cola
- Savannah
- Dove
The industry's most respected companies for their marketing
- Checkers
- Nando's
- Coca-Cola
- Chicken Licken
- KFC
- Nedbank
- Woolworths
- Naked
- Unilever
- Nike
What these results reveal
The 2025 results reaffirm a clear theme: meaningful marketing leadership comes from brands that combine creativity, responsiveness and operational excellence.
According to Johanna McDowell, partner in Scopen South Africa, "These results are credible because they reflect what the industry truly rates and respects."
This year’s edition surveyed 311 marketers across 190 brands, and 231 agency and media professionals, capturing unprecedented insights into the country’s creative, media and digital landscape.
Agency Scope is the only global research programme where marketers evaluate other marketers, providing an insider perspective on what the industry values most.