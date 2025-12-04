Google-GS1 collab brings medical product info to smartphones

Through a new collaboration between GS1 Global, the global organisation behind the barcode, and Google, healthcare professionals and their patients can access medical product information with their smartphones. Paving the way for broader digital access to trusted medical product information, this new capability enables access via Google Lens.

Image credit: GS1

The collaboration with Google's launch of smartphone camera scanning of GS1 DataMatrix barcodes marks a global breakthrough for patient safety.

Changing the game

Michele Francis Padayachee, global standards and solutions executive at GS1 South Africa, says the collaboration with Google will enable GS1 DataMatrix barcodes – already printed on millions of medicine packs worldwide – to be scanned and recognised by Google Lens, the company’s visual search tool.

With this new functionality, patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals will be able to use their smartphones to scan a GS1 DataMatrix barcode and access trusted product information, including electronic patient leaflets (ePILs).

This marks a critical first step in advancing access to trusted medical product information.

“For South Africa, this is a game-changer as patients can easily scan any medicine they purchased from authorised sources such as pharmacies to get all the relevant product information they want.

“That information will include data such as the year of manufacture, expiry date and even dosages. By simply scanning the barcode, the patient will be empowered with information about the medicine they have been prescribed to take or which they have bought over the counter,” she says.

“In South Africa, the capability is available immediately, as Google Lens is already integrated into most smartphone cameras.

“This means consumers can simply scan the GS1 Digital Link QR code using their phone’s camera to access product information.

“To unlock the full value of this functionality, pharmaceutical manufacturers must enable a GS1 Digital Link to trusted online product information—such as approved electronic leaflets (e-leaflets) or other validated medical content.

“GS1 South Africa is working closely with industry stakeholders to support and accelerate this adoption, helping ensure that patients and healthcare providers can easily access complete, accurate and reliable medicine information,” says Padayachee.

Manufacturers' adoption

In a joint statement, Google and GS1 Global said that while the functionality is now available through Google Lens, broad access to trusted medical information will depend on manufacturers' adoption.

GS1 is working with several global companies to implement this capability.

It encourages all pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to make their product information available online so that patients everywhere can benefit.

“This collaboration between GS1 and Google is a major step forward in connecting the physical and digital worlds of healthcare,” said Renaud de Barbuat, president and CEO of GS1.

“By enabling smartphone-native access to trusted medicine data, we’re advancing global healthcare transparency and giving patients and professionals the information they need to act with greater confidence.”

Developed and tested with GS1 and healthcare industry partners, this new capability represents a major advance in improving access to trusted healthcare data.

It supports patient safety, informed decision-making, and access to accurate medical information.

In addition to improving patient safety and access to information, the shift toward digital access to electronic leaflets also supports sustainability.

In the US alone, printed medicine leaflets are estimated to account for the loss of roughly 12 million trees and greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 800,000 cars each year, highlighting the environmental impact of digital innovation in healthcare.

“The ability to scan a GS1 DataMatrix directly with a smartphone camera is a breakthrough for global healthcare systems,” said Glen Hodgson, vice president, healthcare at GS1.

“It means the same trusted standards that underpin medicine identification and traceability will deliver trusted information directly into the hands of those who need it most.”