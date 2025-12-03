South Africa
    Static exhibition spaces boring as interactive spaces resonate

    The future of exhibition design in South Africa is being reimagined by heightened digital integration, sustainability and personalised visitor experiences.
    By Marita de Vos
    3 Dec 2025
    3 Dec 2025
    Marita de Vos, operations manager at Smartbuild, says immersive storytelling, such as AR, is revolutionising global exhibition spaces (Image source: © 123rf )
    Marita de Vos, operations manager at Smartbuild, says immersive storytelling, such as AR, is revolutionising global exhibition spaces (Image source: © 123rf 123rf)

    Technology will continue to play a central role in transforming exhibition spaces, which means it is essential to continuously explore and integrate innovations such as virtual reality (VR), AR and IoT-enabled interactive modules.

    By investing next-generation technology and flexible, modular installations, brands can create more personalised, data-driven experiences that tap into a country’s rich and diverse heritage.

    Building for tomorrow means focusing on stories and connections and creating spaces that invite participation while remaining memorable and a cohesive part of the brand story.

    Attendee expectations changing

    Catching attention at a trade show is essential.

    Traditional, static exhibition stands no longer capture audience attention or create memorable brand experiences.

    Research from firms like Forrester has found that attendee expectations are changing.

    There’s a definitive trend towards more interactive and personalised experiences that connect and engage attendees.

    This is echoed in how overall attendee satisfaction has dropped, with undifferentiated or poorly designed stands consistently underperforming.

    There is a growing gap in engagement, one that is particularly acute in South Africa’s diverse marke,t where cultural relevance and authentic connections are essential to brand success.

    The traditional, static exhibition stand presents brands in a very passive and generic way. This leads to low engagement and misses opportunities for emotional connection.

    Narrative experiences

    Building for success in this space means moving away from conventional product displays towards more immersive storytelling environments.

    These are integrated; their design goes beyond visual aesthetics to create narrative experiences that take visitors outside of the moment.

    Weaving together elements of design, technology and sensory cues, exhibition stands can be transformed into storyscapes which capture the heart of the brand.

    For global brands, this approach is essential as it differentiates them in a competitive market, helping them to convey messages in a way that’s both memorable and relatable.

    Sensory elements and interactive technologies

    Stands need to integrate sensory elements and interactive technologies.

    Custom lighting setups and projection mapping can create changing moods and visual narratives that expand on the brand identity and the story it’s telling to potential customers.

    Tactile materials are also important as they allow visitors to connect with the brand identity in a new and memorable way.

    Another key approach is to use augmented reality (AR) experiences that pull visitors into digital content experiences.

    These are layered over installations and blend physical presence with technology.

    When added to customised soundscapes, the entire experience becomes immersive and transformative.

    These interactive elements encourage participation rather than passive observation, drawing them through a narrative-inspired design that fosters a deeper emotional bond.

    Research and collaboration

    In South Africa, ensuring that these exhibition designs resonate culturally and authentically means doing extensive research and collaboration with local experts to ensure every design element is respectful, sustainable and relevant.

    Narratives need to be tailored to highlight local talent, heritage and contemporary trends with culturally significant symbols incorporated alongside motifs that speak directly to the exhibition experience.

    Ensuring that this remains true to local, cultural norms also means constantly collaborating with your design partner, so your brand identity aligns with culture and context.

    Engagement rates

    The results of this approach to exhibition design speak for themselves.

    One of our customers recently transformed a static display into an interactive experience using AR-driven product demos and a customised soundscape.

    Engagement rates increased by more than 40% compared with previous, static, stand designs.

    In another instance, a local heritage brand saw a marked improvement in brand recall after our design incorporated regional stories and artefacts, leading to measurable gains in both visitor interaction and social media mentions.

    These outcomes highlight how immersive and narrative-driven builds can deliver higher lead quality, longer engagement time and stronger recall.

    Metrics

    If you do want to explore more immersive exhibition environments, then you need metrics.

    Qualitative and quantitative metrics, such as tracking ROI using lead scanning at stands, allow you to assess engagement across key areas such as dwell time, interaction counts and social media mentions.

    Customer feedback via surveys and onsite reviews, alongside brand recall studies and ROI analysis, can help you assess leads and brand retention.

    About Marita de Vos

    Marita de Vos is the operations manager at Smartbuild
