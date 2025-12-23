South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaMDNTVProvantageThe Odd NumberEbony+IvoryMatte BLKJoe Publicicandi CQPrimedia BroadcastingGagasi FMMedia Development and Diversity AgencyMultiChoiceJNPROgilvy South AfricaPenquinEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shaping conversations and driving impact: Radebe Merci reflects on media influence in 2025

    Issued by MDNTV
    23 Dec 2025
    23 Dec 2025
    As 2025 comes to a close, Radebe Merci, MDNtv’s digital media strategist, reflects on a year defined by influence, innovation, and responsible digital storytelling.
    Radebe Merci, digital media strategist at MDNtv
    Radebe Merci, digital media strategist at MDNtv

    In a media environment where digital platforms shape public opinion at unprecedented speed, her role extended beyond promotion. It focused on shaping conversations, amplifying socially meaningful stories, and ensuring that people driven journalism reached audiences where it mattered most.

    A defining year in digital influence

    2025 marked a transformative period. As a trend setter, her focus was on amplifying stories that resonated with the public and sparked national conversations across digital platforms. Seeing MDNtv stories trend while maintaining integrity reinforced the power of ethical digital strategy in journalism.

    The most impactful stories of 2025

    The most impactful stories were those that achieved virality without losing social relevance. These stories raised awareness, encouraged accountability, and demonstrated that social media can be a powerful tool for community engagement when guided by responsibility.

    News maker of the year

    The news maker of the year was identified as a leader whose actions consistently shaped public discourse across digital platforms. Their influence drove debate, accountability, and nationwide conversations.

    South African of the year

    The South African of the Year was recognised as the ordinary citizen. Through digital platforms, everyday South Africans highlighted injustice, uplifted communities, and demanded accountability, proving the strength of collective voice.

    Ethics and responsibility

    Accuracy, responsible posting, and ethical storytelling remained central to all digital strategy decisions, even when content trended. Protecting dignity, verifying information, and avoiding misinformation strengthened trust and credibility.

    Looking ahead to 2026

    In 2026, the focus is on becoming a stronger digital first strategist who combines influence with investigative depth. Support in advanced media training, investigative exposure, and digital storytelling tools will further strengthen MDNtv’s impact.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    MDNTV
    We are proudly South African, but we satisfy your global appetite for news, documentary, and analysis. As a not-for-profit organization, you are all that matters in our editorial output.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz