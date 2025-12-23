Shaping conversations and driving impact: Radebe Merci reflects on media influence in 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, Radebe Merci, MDNtv’s digital media strategist, reflects on a year defined by influence, innovation, and responsible digital storytelling.

Radebe Merci, digital media strategist at MDNtv

In a media environment where digital platforms shape public opinion at unprecedented speed, her role extended beyond promotion. It focused on shaping conversations, amplifying socially meaningful stories, and ensuring that people driven journalism reached audiences where it mattered most.

A defining year in digital influence

2025 marked a transformative period. As a trend setter, her focus was on amplifying stories that resonated with the public and sparked national conversations across digital platforms. Seeing MDNtv stories trend while maintaining integrity reinforced the power of ethical digital strategy in journalism.

The most impactful stories of 2025

The most impactful stories were those that achieved virality without losing social relevance. These stories raised awareness, encouraged accountability, and demonstrated that social media can be a powerful tool for community engagement when guided by responsibility.

News maker of the year

The news maker of the year was identified as a leader whose actions consistently shaped public discourse across digital platforms. Their influence drove debate, accountability, and nationwide conversations.

South African of the year

The South African of the Year was recognised as the ordinary citizen. Through digital platforms, everyday South Africans highlighted injustice, uplifted communities, and demanded accountability, proving the strength of collective voice.

Ethics and responsibility

Accuracy, responsible posting, and ethical storytelling remained central to all digital strategy decisions, even when content trended. Protecting dignity, verifying information, and avoiding misinformation strengthened trust and credibility.

Looking ahead to 2026

In 2026, the focus is on becoming a stronger digital first strategist who combines influence with investigative depth. Support in advanced media training, investigative exposure, and digital storytelling tools will further strengthen MDNtv’s impact.



