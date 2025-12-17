Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Media Internship Cape Town
- Journalist Centurion
- Journalism Internship Centurion
- Media Buyer Bryanston
- Student Opportunity – Junior Sourcing Assistant Johannesburg
- Sub-editor PRETORIA
- Head of Media Implementation Johannesburg
- Freelance Animators, Motion Designers & Mixed Media Artists Cape Town
Major Daughter appointed to the Board of Regents at Marketplace Kingdom Institute (USA)
The Board of Regents is the highest advisory and governance body within MKI, responsible for providing strategic oversight, safeguarding academic excellence and guiding the Institute’s long-term vision. Major Daughter joins this governing council with an extensive and influential portfolio that spans ministry, media, authorship, leadership mentoring and community development.
Recognised as an international minister, broadcaster, church historian, and humanitarian, Major Daughter has built a far-reaching legacy through her work across Africa and other global regions. Her appointment reflects MKI’s commitment to growing a leadership ecosystem that integrates spiritual insight, historical understanding, marketplace excellence and humanitarian impact.
Marketplace Kingdom Institute exists to develop high-impact leaders who are equipped to influence business, governance, economics, ministry and other sectors with Kingdom values. Through its US base and global network, MKI provides training programmes designed to empower believers to operate with excellence and integrity in the marketplace.
In announcing her appointment, MKI highlighted her unique blend of prophetic clarity, historical insight, organisational leadership and humanitarian service. Her addition to the Board is expected to strengthen MKI’s expansion into Africa while enhancing the Institute’s international footprint and academic vision.
Major Daughter’s appointment further positions MKI as a global force preparing a new generation of marketplace leaders who are spiritually grounded, historically informed and socially impactful.
More information is available on the official Marketplace Kingdom Institute website
- Major Daughter appointed to the Board of Regents at Marketplace Kingdom Institute (USA)17 Dec 12:16
- MDNtv celebrates historic win at the North West Media Awards15 Dec 09:32
- Parliament presses PIC over MetroFibre deal and R1.4bn indemnity10 Dec 15:38
- MDNtv announces 2025 GivingTuesday campaign focused on Youth Journalism Academy28 Nov 08:27
- Major Daughter honoured among global female leaders 50 Under 50 Awards 2025 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates27 Oct 13:31