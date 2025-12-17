South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

JNPROgilvy South AfricaPenquinHoward AudioProvantageHOT 102.7FMChillienginePrimedia StudiosTractor OutdoorMDNTVOverall Events & CommunicationDUO Marketing + CommunicationsHuman8MscsportsMachine_Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Major Daughter appointed to the Board of Regents at Marketplace Kingdom Institute (USA)

    Marketplace Kingdom Institute (MKI), a prominent United States–based Christian leadership and marketplace education institution, has officially announced the appointment of Major Daughter to its esteemed board of regents. The appointment marks a significant moment for both MKI and the global Christian leadership landscape.
    Issued by MDNTV
    17 Dec 2025
    17 Dec 2025
    Major Daughter appointed to the Board of Regents at Marketplace Kingdom Institute (USA)

    The Board of Regents is the highest advisory and governance body within MKI, responsible for providing strategic oversight, safeguarding academic excellence and guiding the Institute’s long-term vision. Major Daughter joins this governing council with an extensive and influential portfolio that spans ministry, media, authorship, leadership mentoring and community development.

    Recognised as an international minister, broadcaster, church historian, and humanitarian, Major Daughter has built a far-reaching legacy through her work across Africa and other global regions. Her appointment reflects MKI’s commitment to growing a leadership ecosystem that integrates spiritual insight, historical understanding, marketplace excellence and humanitarian impact.

    Marketplace Kingdom Institute exists to develop high-impact leaders who are equipped to influence business, governance, economics, ministry and other sectors with Kingdom values. Through its US base and global network, MKI provides training programmes designed to empower believers to operate with excellence and integrity in the marketplace.

    Major Daughter appointed to the Board of Regents at Marketplace Kingdom Institute (USA)

    In announcing her appointment, MKI highlighted her unique blend of prophetic clarity, historical insight, organisational leadership and humanitarian service. Her addition to the Board is expected to strengthen MKI’s expansion into Africa while enhancing the Institute’s international footprint and academic vision.

    Major Daughter’s appointment further positions MKI as a global force preparing a new generation of marketplace leaders who are spiritually grounded, historically informed and socially impactful.

    More information is available on the official Marketplace Kingdom Institute website

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    MDNTV
    We are proudly South African, but we satisfy your global appetite for news, documentary, and analysis. As a not-for-profit organization, you are all that matters in our editorial output.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz