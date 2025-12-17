Major Daughter appointed to the Board of Regents at Marketplace Kingdom Institute (USA)

Marketplace Kingdom Institute (MKI), a prominent United States–based Christian leadership and marketplace education institution, has officially announced the appointment of Major Daughter to its esteemed board of regents. The appointment marks a significant moment for both MKI and the global Christian leadership landscape.

The Board of Regents is the highest advisory and governance body within MKI, responsible for providing strategic oversight, safeguarding academic excellence and guiding the Institute’s long-term vision. Major Daughter joins this governing council with an extensive and influential portfolio that spans ministry, media, authorship, leadership mentoring and community development.

Recognised as an international minister, broadcaster, church historian, and humanitarian, Major Daughter has built a far-reaching legacy through her work across Africa and other global regions. Her appointment reflects MKI’s commitment to growing a leadership ecosystem that integrates spiritual insight, historical understanding, marketplace excellence and humanitarian impact.

Marketplace Kingdom Institute exists to develop high-impact leaders who are equipped to influence business, governance, economics, ministry and other sectors with Kingdom values. Through its US base and global network, MKI provides training programmes designed to empower believers to operate with excellence and integrity in the marketplace.

In announcing her appointment, MKI highlighted her unique blend of prophetic clarity, historical insight, organisational leadership and humanitarian service. Her addition to the Board is expected to strengthen MKI’s expansion into Africa while enhancing the Institute’s international footprint and academic vision.

Major Daughter’s appointment further positions MKI as a global force preparing a new generation of marketplace leaders who are spiritually grounded, historically informed and socially impactful.

More information is available on the official Marketplace Kingdom Institute website



