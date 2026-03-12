South Africa
Legal IP Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Johannesburg Arbitration WeekCapital LegacyCox YeatsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Decoding copyright and ownership of AI-generated content under SA law

    Artificial intelligence (AI) and the way that it can be used is evolving at a rapid rate. Many South African businesses, including startups and SMMEs, already use AI tools, whether for process automation, increasing efficiency, or obtaining data-driven insights.
    By Carla Dennehy
    12 Mar 2026
    12 Mar 2026
    Image source: vecstock from
    Image source: vecstock from Freepik

    Most of us are familiar with generative AI, which creates outputs (like text, images and code) in response to prompts typically made by humans – think ChatGPT and Dall-E.

    The step up from this is agentic AI. Agentic AI builds on generative AI and is more proactive and autonomous, using human-esque reasoning to achieve specific goals and create outputs with minimal human input – think AutoGPT or Copilot agents.

    So, who owns these outputs?

    South African copyright law is primarily governed by the Copyright Act 98 of 1978 (the Act). Despite the age of the Act and the rapid advancements of technology over time, the Act gives us a degree of legal certainty regarding the ownership of AI outputs.

    This is because the Act makes provision for computer generated works. Computer generated literary, artistic, musical, and dramatic works are owned by the person who undertakes the arrangements necessary for the creation of the work.

    Is the person who makes the necessary arrangements the AI system programmer? Or is it the person who created the prompt to generate an output from an AI system?

    Based on the Act, the AI system programmer is likely to be the author and the owner of any AI generated outputs, provided that the AI output meets the other requirements of the Act. This may, however, not always be the case.

    Even though the terms of use of most AI platforms state that users own the copyright in AI generated outputs, these terms of use cannot override what is provided for under South African law. This discrepancy creates uncertainty when using AI generate outputs in reality.

    Using AI generated content in your business, without first confirming factual ownership of the copyright poses several risks, including reputational, infringement, indemnity and liability risk.

    To mitigate these risks, businesses should implement robust AI governance and IP policies, tailor contractual provisions relating to indemnity and liability and manage third party infringement claims.

    Read more: copyright law, Webber Wentzel, Webber Wentzel
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Carla Dennehy

    Carla Dennehy is a partner at Webber Wentzel's TMT and IP practice group, and a member of the firm's AI Legal Advisory Working Group.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz