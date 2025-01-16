Tourism Tourism
    Cape Town crowned best city in the world by Time Out

    16 Jan 2025
    16 Jan 2025
    Cape Town has been named the Best City in the World in Time Out’s annual global survey, which gathered insights from over 18,500 locals and 100 city experts worldwide.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Praised for its breathtaking natural beauty, rich history, diverse culture, and thriving food and nightlife scenes, Cape Town climbed to the top spot after ranking second last year. Respondents highlighted the Mother City’s stunning landscapes, vibrant green spaces, and opportunities for adventure, making it a standout destination.

    This accolade reaffirms Cape Town’s reputation as a must-visit city, offering a unique mix of urban charm and natural wonders.

    A celebration of Cape Town’s unique spirit

    Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people who make the city extraordinary. "Cape Town is a city built on its people's passion, resilience, and creativity. From bustling markets to serene beaches, every corner of our city tells a story of community and connection," says Duminy. "This win celebrates who we are and what we stand for."

    “Starting the year with this amazing accolade is the perfect way to kick off what’s sure to be an epic 2025!" Duminy continues.

    James Vos, City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for economic growth, adds: "This recognition speaks volumes about the incredible spirit of Cape Town. From our stunning landscapes to our awesome communities, it’s no wonder we’re considered the best.

    "This is a shared achievement, and we’re excited to continue growing and attracting visitors from around the globe to experience everything we have to offer."

    Find the complete list of Time Out’s 50 Best Cities in the World for 2025 here.

    Let's do Biz