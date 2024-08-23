South Africa
    City Lodge Hotels celebrates 40 years of comfort, consistency, and clever hospitality!

    On 1 August 1985, the first “select services” hotel group in South Africa was born, starting with City Lodge Hotel Randburg (now Bryanston). It was a bold and innovative concept, offering business travellers the quality and professionalism of full-service hotels, but without the extras they rarely used, and at a more affordable price. The choice of launch date was also symbolic: 1 August is Swiss National Day, a fitting tribute to Swiss-born founder Hans Enderle, who brought a legacy of precision and service excellence to this proudly South African brand.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    City Lodge Hotels celebrates 40 years of comfort, consistency, and clever hospitality!

    Today, City Lodge Hotels operates 58 hotels with 7,374 rooms under four well-known brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – catering to business and leisure travellers across South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, and Mozambique.

    Clear vision

    CEO Andrew Widegger says the strength of the group lies in its clear, consistent focus: “The select services model was perfect for the time. Business travellers didn’t need silver service – they needed a great bed, a proper desk, decent lighting and plug points, and a good breakfast. That became our signature. We’ve never lost sight of what people actually value in a hotel stay, and what they’re prepared to pay for.”

    The idea of only paying for what you use struck a chord with South African travellers, and the model remains relevant to this day. “We entered a market crowded with luxury hotels,” notes Andrew, “and this was a fresh alternative – practical, efficient, and friendly. That’s what set us apart.”

    City Lodge Hotels celebrates 40 years of comfort, consistency, and clever hospitality!
    City Lodge Hotels celebrates 40 years of comfort, consistency, and clever hospitality!

    In recent years, the group has responded to changing travel needs, particularly during and after the pandemic, by rolling out Eat-in restaurants offering à la carte lunch and dinner menus to all Town Lodges and Road Lodges, adding to the already popular #Café restaurants at the City Lodge Hotel branded properties and Club Lounge in the Courtyard Hotels. Andrew says, “That was a big shift for us, expanding our food and beverage offering, and it worked. Throughout the past four decades, we have kept evolving while staying true to our core principles.”

    City Lodge Hotels celebrates 40 years of comfort, consistency, and clever hospitality!
    City Lodge Hotels celebrates 40 years of comfort, consistency, and clever hospitality!

    Looking back

    Clifford Ross was the group’s first general manager of the first hotel, became operations director in 1991, managing director in 1994, and CEO in 2003, before retiring in 2018. He recalls those early days with affection and humour. “We were launching something completely new. The sceptics didn’t think it would work here, but we proved them wrong. It was working in the US, and we adapted it to our local market. You paid only for what you needed, and the value was obvious.”

    Clifford helped roll out the 1992 Service Excellence Programme, based on Hans’s TLC philosophy:

    • Tiptop: everything in excellent condition, modern and maintained
    • Loving: caring service for guests and each other
    • Clean: spotless from bathrooms to car parks

    City Lodge Hotels celebrates 40 years of comfort, consistency, and clever hospitality!

    In 1995, the company marked its 10th anniversary by launching what Clifford calls “probably South Africa’s first true Black Economic Empowerment scheme”, the Employee Share Incentive Scheme, which made every single staff member a shareholder. “That gave the Service Excellence Programme real depth,” he says. “People weren’t just working for a company; they were building it together.”

    Of course, no 40th birthday is complete without a few legendary stories. Clifford shares his fond and funny memories:

    • “At the opening of our first hotel in 1985, Hans lit a big fire to welcome our VIP guests, but the builders had left a cement slab over the chimney. The whole place filled with smoke and everyone had to evacuate. Memorable start!”
    • “In Bloemfontein in 1989, the raclette cheese at the launch party filled the entire hotel with a smell no one could identify – we thought the landscapers had used manure too early. It nearly ended the party!”
    • “And then there were the Hunt Lascaris ad campaigns. They made us a household name and people still mention them today.”

    Built to last

    Looking ahead, Andrew says the group is focused on growth, innovation, and long-term impact. “Celebrating 40 years of welcoming guests was a proud and deeply personal moment. I’ve been part of this journey for 32 years, and watching the company grow from a small portfolio into a multi-brand group with national and international reach has been remarkable. We have weathered multiple economic cycles, adapted to disruption, and emerged from Covid as a more agile, future-ready business.”

    Andrew is most proud of the many stories of individuals who joined the group decades ago in entry-level roles and now lead hotels or have risen up the ranks to management positions. “That kind of continuity speaks volumes about who we are. It’s a living testament to our identity as a people-focused business. And that matters deeply, because it’s our people who have always been, and will continue to be, the key to our success. Their resilience, care, and professionalism have carried us through expansion, crisis, recovery, and now, growth.”

    He adds, “City Lodge Hotels has always been about people caring for people. That ethos remains our anchor, not as a relic of the past but as a living principle that drives us to keep adapting, performing, and delivering meaningful, people-centred hospitality to every guest we welcome.”

    Chairman Bulelani Ngcuka sums up, “As we look ahead, we do so from a position of strength. We are more agile, more integrated, and more intentional in creating value. The world around us may be uncertain, but our purpose is clear, and our strategy is built for resilience. I am confident that the foundation we have laid over the past 40 years, and the direction we have set for the years to come, will continue to serve our guests, our people, our business, and our stakeholders well.”

    Major milestones

    1985City Lodge Hotel Randburg (now Bryanston) opens
    1990Town Lodge brand is added to the portfolio
    1992City Lodge Hotels Limited lists on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
    1995City Lodge 10th Anniversary Employees’ Share Trust established, enabling employees to become shareholders

    Road Lodge and Courtyard Hotel brands are added to the portfolio
    2012Acquires 50% of Fairview Hotel Limited in Nairobi, Kenya
    2013Town Lodge Gaborone opens in Botswana as the first hotel in the group to be established outside of South Africa
    2017Town Lodge Windhoek opens in Namibia
    2018City Lodge Hotel Dar es Salaam opens in Tanzania
    2020City Lodge Hotel Maputo opens in Mozambique
    2021Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City opens in Midrand, Johannesburg, as our flagship hotel

    Overwhelming support from our shareholders during our R1.2bn rights offer
    2022Sale of four hotels in Kenya and Tanzania, together with the Fairview Hotel brand

    Rollout of Eat-in lunch and dinner offering at Town Lodge and Road Lodge
    2023Renewed reinvestment in the hotel portfolio after three years of only emergency capital expenditure

    Launch new visual identity and brand positioning for the group and our brands: Life is hard. Check into easy.
    2024Investment in refurbishment projects to modernise and enhance several hotels in the portfolio of R165m

    Installation of renewable solar energy solutions at 16 additional hotels

    11.7 million shares repurchased for the total consideration of R51.6m
    2025City Lodge Hotels celebrates its 40th anniversary

    Ongoing refurbishment in our hotels ensures a fresh, forward-facing product

    Level 1 Contributor B-BBEE status achieved for the first time


    Read more: Clifford Ross, brand positioning, 40th anniversary, Bulelani Ngcuka, City Lodge Hotel, Andrew Widegger
