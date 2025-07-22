RAPT BizTrendsTV | Faith Popcorn: The people's pushback trend

In this episode of BizTrendsTV, Faith Popcorn, renowned futurist and the CEO of Faith Popcorn's BrainReserve, who has been instrumental in identifying transformative social trends and societal movements, offers critical guidance on how business leaders and global citizens can engage with a trend she calls the people's pushback.

According to Popcorn, this is a powerful trend where individuals and communities are challenging systemic injustices and demanding accountability.

With unprecedented access to information, driven by technological evolutions as well as environmental crises and a general distrust in political systems, she calls the people’s pushback trend "significant for brand and business".

"As social media and technology put inequalities, which are growing across the world, in our faces, we can't ignore them.

"We are confronted with the excesses of wealth and the horrors of poverty every time we look at our screens."

Disappear like dinosaurs

Popcorn says industry leaders who think this will go away, and that they do not need to say or take action, are wrong and will disappear like the dinosaurs.

Consumers, she says, will desert companies and brands that are not authentic and transparent, by literally stopping to purchase their products.

Pushing this trend is technology, specifically artificial intelligence (AI), which will become integrated into everything we do, from corporate structures and everyday interactions.

She predicts a transformative role for AI in future boardrooms alongside human and child board members.

She adds that the power is also shifting to women. Women have money and birth control, and she believes theywill take leading roles in the future as they start to use the power they hold.

From human to machine

Brands and industries will have to evolve as power shifts.

Currently, Popcorn says we are in a transition period as the power dynamic not only shifts among humans, but from humans to machines.

During this time, what counts, she says, is authenticity and transparency. And this is in everything from the CEO’s behaviour to the ingredients in food.

Her advice is to get in the middle of the pushback.

“As we're becoming more robotic, we're looking for uber responsiveness, and, that's a major change.

“So, what they say in martial arts is that when something's coming towards you, the best way to defend yourself is to incorporate the energy.

“This is what companies and brands need to do: incorporate the energy of that pushback and make it part of your mission forward.”

RAPT BizTrendsTV

BizTrendsTV is a collaboration between Bizcommunity, Rapt Creative and The Real-Networks consortium, and the first-of-its-kind trend show focusing on global topics impacting future socio-economic trends from a uniquely Afrocentric perspective.

Hosted by a leading voice in the African business trend ecosphere - fast-talking, fast-thinking Bronwyn Williams - futurist, economist, future finance specialist and business trends analyst - in conversion on trending topics such as AI, influencer farming, billionaire bunkers, distraction democracy, Gen Bees, hyper-capitalism, trade wars, exclusionary geopolitical policies, hot wars and more with leading PanAfrican futurists.

A new episode is available on the last Tuesday of every month at 8 am on Bizcommunity’s official website and via The Real Network digital platforms.