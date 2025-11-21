South Africa
Energy & Mining Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Anglo American to drive inclusive growth in SA with help from the UK

    The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will provide financial assistance to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development through Anglo American’s Impact Finance Network (IFN) in South Africa.
    21 Nov 2025
    21 Nov 2025
    Nolitha Fakude, chair of Anglo American in South Africa. Image credit: Anglo American
    Nolitha Fakude, chair of Anglo American in South Africa. Image credit: Anglo American

    Nolitha Fakude, chair of Anglo American in South Africa, said, “In South Africa, we have a number of innovative enterprises looking to address some of the most pressing local development needs; however, they may be struggling to scale and grow due to perceived lack of ‘investment readiness’ by potential investors.

    “Our partnership with the UK’s FCDO provides invaluable support to the IFN in its mission to help what we call “impact companies” in South Africa overcome this barrier, ensuring continued bespoke pre-investment technical assistance, as well as access to a local and global network of investors seeking forward-thinking, quality investment opportunities which support South Africa’s long-term development.”

    Commencing in January 2026, the FCDO will provide up to R100m over four years to support the IFN with its core activities in South Africa.

    This includes providing innovative businesses with technical assistance to help them become 'investment-ready' and making valuable connections with a network of investors seeking social investment opportunities.

    The funds will also provide capital to grow the IFN’s recently piloted Catalytic Capital Facility in South Africa, one of the first to be established in the region.

    This capital product facility, together with co-funding from the FCDO, will help businesses in some of South Africa’s more remote regions raise and de-risk the capital growth.

    Read more: sustainable development, Anglo American, job creation, economic development, social investment, inclusive growth, markets and investment, capital growth, FCDO
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz